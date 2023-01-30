Jason Terrell Collaborates with Zeptagram on latest release
Jason Terrell Collaborates with Zeptagram to Release Music NFT and Art NFTGOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Terrell, an emerging artist, has teamed up with Zeptagram to release his Music NFT and Art NFT, featuring his new single "Losing It" from his debut EP "Somewhere In-Between". This marks a new and exciting chapter in the artist's career, allowing fans and collectors to own a piece of Terrell's music and artwork through the market place of Zeptagram.
The Music NFT is a digital collectible that represents ownership of the song "Losing It" and its associated publishing rights. The Art NFT, on the other hand, is a digital collectible that represents ownership of an original artwork piece created by the artist. These NFTs are unique and one-of-a-kind, providing fans and collectors with an unprecedented level of access and ownership of the artist's work.
"I am thrilled to be releasing my Music NFT and Art NFT through Zeptagram", said Terrell. "I believe that this is the future of the music industry and I am excited to be a part of it with Zeptagram. This is a great opportunity for fans and collectors to own a piece of my music and artwork and to be a part of my journey as an artist with Zeptagram."
The Music NFT and Art NFT will be available for purchase on Zeptagram market place platform.
About Jason Terrell:
Jason Terrell is an emerging artist from Los Angeles, CA. He has been making music for several years and has a passion for creating music that connects with people on a deep emotional level. He is also an artist who creates his own artwork and continues to explore his passion for it.
About Zeptagram:
Zeptagram is a record label and production company that specializes in working with emerging artists to help them achieve success in the music industry. With a team of experienced professionals, Zeptagram provides a range of services including production, promotion, and distribution for its artists.
Zeptagram
Zeptagram AB
+46 73 962 89 71
email us here