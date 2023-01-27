Media Advisory: A Shared Vision for Washington’s Housing Supply Crisis

WHAT: A bipartisan and bicameral press conference to address closing Washington’s housing supply shortfall. In this working session, legislators in Olympia will discuss what they are doing to reduce barriers to diverse and affordable housing construction and preservation.

WHO: Legislators from both sides of the aisle will be discussing legislation to increase housing supply through diverse housing options and a streamlined regulatory process.

Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac.

Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds.

Marko Liias, D-Everett.

Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup.

Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia.

Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla.

Davina Duerr, D-Bothell.

Julia Reed, D-Seattle.

Jessica Bateman, D-Olympia.

Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma.

Amy Walen, D-Kirkland.

Spencer Hutchins, R-Gig Harbor.

April Connors, R-Kennewick.

Sam Low, R-Lake Stevens; and more.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 12:30-1 p.m.

WHERE: House Hearing Room C, John L. O’Brien Building, Olympia

WHY: Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are joining forces to share their vision for housing supply policy changes in the 2023 Legislative Session. The press conference will highlight the bipartisan, bicameral policy approach the Legislature is taking to address the Evergreen State’s housing supply crisis by exploring all options, regardless of which side of the aisle they come from. No one bill is the solution. Through a united front, legislators are working together to share their ideas for solutions as statistics show that 140,000 new housing units need to be built to meet demand within the next two decades.