St. Albans Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2000449

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2023 at approximately 1243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: First St by New St, Swanton VT  

 

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

ACCUSED: Danielle Greenia                                            

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 01/27/2023 at approximately 1243 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of First St by New St in the town of Swanton. The operator was identified as Danielle Greenia (57) of Fairfax. It was determined Greenia’s license in the state of Vermont was criminally suspended for prior DUI convictions. It was also revealed that Greenia was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle she operates which was not present in the current vehicle she was operating.

 

Greenia was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 03/06/23 at 0830 hours for the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/06/2023 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

