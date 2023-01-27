St. Albans Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A2000449

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2023 at approximately 1243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: First St by New St, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

ACCUSED: Danielle Greenia

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/27/2023 at approximately 1243 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of First St by New St in the town of Swanton. The operator was identified as Danielle Greenia (57) of Fairfax. It was determined Greenia’s license in the state of Vermont was criminally suspended for prior DUI convictions. It was also revealed that Greenia was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle she operates which was not present in the current vehicle she was operating.

Greenia was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 03/06/23 at 0830 hours for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/06/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

