St. Albans Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2000449
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2023 at approximately 1243 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: First St by New St, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
ACCUSED: Danielle Greenia
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/27/2023 at approximately 1243 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of First St by New St in the town of Swanton. The operator was identified as Danielle Greenia (57) of Fairfax. It was determined Greenia’s license in the state of Vermont was criminally suspended for prior DUI convictions. It was also revealed that Greenia was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle she operates which was not present in the current vehicle she was operating.
Greenia was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 03/06/23 at 0830 hours for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/06/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993