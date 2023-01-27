Submit Release
Deadline for Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program approaching quickly

CANADA, January 27 - Island property owners, tenants, not-for-profit organizations, or small businesses who have experienced damage related to Hurricane Fiona may still be eligible for financial assistance through the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program (PDFAP).

Anyone who would like more information about the program, its eligibility criteria, or needing assistance to complete their application can contact the Canadian Red Cross by phone 1-833-966-4225 or by email at PEISupport@redcross.ca.

The Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program will be accepting applications until 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2023. 

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Justice and Public Safety
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

