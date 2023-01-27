Troopers Seize Over 25 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills in Traffic Stop on Interstate 40 in Holbrook

On the evening of Saturday, January 21, 2023, an Arizona State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a Mazda SUV on Interstate 40 at milepost 285, in Holbrook. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent vehicle search revealed approximately 25.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills - including multicolored pills - concealed in spare tires inside the vehicle.

The driver, 28-year-old Jesus Hernandez-Hernandez, of Manson, WA, was booked into the Navajo County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Troopers determined the suspected drugs were being smuggled from California to Oklahoma.