Troopers Seize Over 25 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills in Traffic Stop on Interstate 40 in Holbrook

On the evening of Saturday, January 21, 2023, an Arizona State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a Mazda SUV on Interstate 40 at milepost 285, in Holbrook. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent vehicle search revealed approximately 25.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills - including multicolored pills - concealed in spare tires inside the vehicle.

The driver, 28-year-old Jesus Hernandez-Hernandez, of Manson, WA, was booked into the Navajo County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Troopers determined the suspected drugs were being smuggled from California to Oklahoma.

Bundles of pills wrapped in cellophane are pictured sitting on top of two tires on the floor Multicolored pills wrapped in plastic bundles

