Lauren B. Mosley plays an important role in Sony’s latest film release, “MISSING” in theaters NOW
New on the Hollywood Scene, Lauren B. Mosley plays an important role in Sony’s latest film release, “MISSING” in theaters NOWLOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren B. Mosley is Hollywood’s hottest breakout lead actor, her breakout film on the scene ‘MISSING” distributed by Sony and in Theatres January 19th, 2023. We will be seeing a lot more of Lauren B. Mosley in 2023 since the release of the film “MISSING” she has become a much sought-after actress. She is one of the leads in this innovative thriller written and directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, staring Storm Reid and Nia Long.
Lauren is a LA-based actress, committed practitioner, and explorer of all things wild, bold, and connected. Hailing from Prince George's County, Maryland and with family ties to the Washington, D.C. area, Lauren is a Washingtonian through and through. She was introduced to theatre arts at Thomas G. Pullen which is a notable magnet arts school in Prince George's County.
Lauren’s versatility can be showcased in her diverse body of works ranging from the hit movie “MID-’90s” with Jonah Hill to MISSING with Nia Long and Storm Reid.
Lauren has a myriad of short films, and mini productions with a host of broadcasting and hosting under her belt. She commits her complete and total self to everything she embarks. Her desire to deeply touch others- be it humanitarian service, friends, family, or the audience through the screen and on the stage- is the most authentic essence of her commitment to her craft. Bringing characters to life and telling stories is simply inherent to her and it is what empowers her in each role.
Recently Lauren B. Mosley was cast as a voice-over artist in “Last Known Position” a QCODE and Apple podcast. She portrays Alexis the wife of Mikaela Soto, who is portrayed by Gina Rodriguez. The podcast is going to television series on Amazon Prime and executive produced by Gina Rodriguez.
Lauren B. Mosley has a double degree in Broadcasting & Public Relations which provided extensive camera work experience and a Master’s in Fine Arts. This rising star is one to watch as she up’s her game in this competitive industry.
From the minds behind “Searching” comes “Missing”, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers...and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all. —Screen Gems
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other