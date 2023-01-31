BusinessExpos.com Welcomes Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director to Michigan CannaTech Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals and BusinessExpos.com are pleased to welcome Brian Hanna, the executive director of Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA), as a speaker at the Michigan CannaTech Conference from May 3rd - 4th, 2023 at Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn all about the latest updates to Michigan's cannabis regulations directly from the Cannabis Regulatory Agency during Hanna’s session on May 3rd at 1:00 p.m., which will be one of 50+ seminar speaker sessions and hundreds of industry exhibitors.
For the full list of educational seminars, click here.
Executive Director Brian Hanna was designated by Governor Whitmer to lead Michigan’s CRA in December 2022. The CRA oversees the medical and adult-use marijuana industries, regulates hemp-derived products, and runs the state’s medical marijuana registry card program. CRA’s mission is to establish Michigan as the national model for a regulatory program that stimulates business growth while preserving safe consumer access to cannabis.
Hanna is also active in the Cannabis Regulators Association (CANNRA), a national organization of more than 40 US state and territorial regulatory agencies that provides policy makers and regulatory agencies with the resources to make informed decisions when considering how to approach the legalization and regulation of cannabis.
"We are pleased that the CRA is once again going to participate in our event," said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com. “This year they will not only have the executive director speaking, but will also have a booth and therefore be able to engage with more participants.”
We are also glad to welcome our returning Diamond and Sapphire exhibitors:
● Mackewich Legal Counsel – Cannabis legal services – Booth #716
● ICS Consulting Service – Compliance support services – Booth #807
● Harvest360 – Cannabusiness support services – Booth #806
● Verde Payments – Cannabis payment solutions – Booth #312
● Sherwin Williams Co – Building services – Booth #115
● Catchmaster – Pest control solutions – Booth #514
● Zencorn – Cannabusiness Technology – Booth #615
● UHY – Certified public accountants – Booth #612
● Alconox Inc. – Industrial cleaning agents and solutions – Booth #510
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech, MedTech, and/or GreenTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our conference?
Apply here: https://businessexpos.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our conferences? Consider these dates in our 2023 lineup:
● Ohio CannaTech - June 28 - 29, 2023 - Duke Energy Convention Center; Cincinnati, OH
● Puerto Rico CannaTech - July 26 - 27, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center; San Juan, PR
● Las Vegas WebTech - Aug. 22 - 23, 2023 - Caesars Palace; Las Vegas, NV
● Missouri/Kansas CannaTech - Oct. 26 - 27, 2023 - KCI Expo Center; Kansas City, MO
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349
Jennifer Wynn
Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn all about the latest updates to Michigan's cannabis regulations directly from the Cannabis Regulatory Agency during Hanna’s session on May 3rd at 1:00 p.m., which will be one of 50+ seminar speaker sessions and hundreds of industry exhibitors.
For the full list of educational seminars, click here.
Executive Director Brian Hanna was designated by Governor Whitmer to lead Michigan’s CRA in December 2022. The CRA oversees the medical and adult-use marijuana industries, regulates hemp-derived products, and runs the state’s medical marijuana registry card program. CRA’s mission is to establish Michigan as the national model for a regulatory program that stimulates business growth while preserving safe consumer access to cannabis.
Hanna is also active in the Cannabis Regulators Association (CANNRA), a national organization of more than 40 US state and territorial regulatory agencies that provides policy makers and regulatory agencies with the resources to make informed decisions when considering how to approach the legalization and regulation of cannabis.
"We are pleased that the CRA is once again going to participate in our event," said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com. “This year they will not only have the executive director speaking, but will also have a booth and therefore be able to engage with more participants.”
We are also glad to welcome our returning Diamond and Sapphire exhibitors:
● Mackewich Legal Counsel – Cannabis legal services – Booth #716
● ICS Consulting Service – Compliance support services – Booth #807
● Harvest360 – Cannabusiness support services – Booth #806
● Verde Payments – Cannabis payment solutions – Booth #312
● Sherwin Williams Co – Building services – Booth #115
● Catchmaster – Pest control solutions – Booth #514
● Zencorn – Cannabusiness Technology – Booth #615
● UHY – Certified public accountants – Booth #612
● Alconox Inc. – Industrial cleaning agents and solutions – Booth #510
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech, MedTech, and/or GreenTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our conference?
Apply here: https://businessexpos.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our conferences? Consider these dates in our 2023 lineup:
● Ohio CannaTech - June 28 - 29, 2023 - Duke Energy Convention Center; Cincinnati, OH
● Puerto Rico CannaTech - July 26 - 27, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center; San Juan, PR
● Las Vegas WebTech - Aug. 22 - 23, 2023 - Caesars Palace; Las Vegas, NV
● Missouri/Kansas CannaTech - Oct. 26 - 27, 2023 - KCI Expo Center; Kansas City, MO
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349
Jennifer Wynn
BusinessExpos.com
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram