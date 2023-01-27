Submit Release
Seven apply for La Plata County Court judgeship

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

            The Sixth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at the La Plata County Courthouse on Feb. 1, 2023, to consider candidates for a vacancy on the La Plata County Court. Seven candidates have applied for this vacancy. They are Susan Bandy, Jason Eley, and Arthur Jacobs, each of Durango; Anthony Edwards of Silverton; Matt Margeson of Cortez; Zachary Rogers of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and Reid Stewart of Hesperus.

            The rules of procedure for the Sixth Judicial District Nominating Commission require that the names of all applicants be made public when the application period is closed. The Commission would appreciate receiving any public feedback about the applicants. Comments may be directed to any member of the Commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, Colo. 80203, or via e-mail to judicial.vacancies@judicial.state.co.us, and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.

 

Editor’s Note: Contact information for the nominating commission members

