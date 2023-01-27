CEO Devin Johnson of Kennected is Recognized as Trailblazing The Future of Leadership
In 2023 the future of leadership will involve more collaborative and inclusive styles and a focus on sustainability and corporate social responsibility.
At Kennected, our employees are our greatest asset, and I am privileged to lead them with a servant leadership style.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes reported thought leadership trends to expect this year; among them were analytical thought leadership and referencing content from other thought leaders. Considering the ever-changing business environment, the CEO must be ready to adjust and respond to the changes to remain competitive.
— Devin Johnson
Providing exceptional leadership during a recession is a task that requires modernizing skillsets. Economic instability, fractures in financial markets, and internal team divisions are knocking at the surface of many CEOs' office doors. Indianapolis tech company, Kennected, exemplifies leadership excellence when offsetting external pressures.
One trend to continue is the shift towards more collaborative and inclusive leadership styles. As companies become more global and diverse, leaders must be able to communicate, collaborate, and build strong relationships with a wide range of team members. This may require shifting from traditional hierarchical leadership models towards more democratic and participatory leadership styles.
Examining future leadership helps organizations and individuals anticipate and prepare for changes in the business environment. Organizations and individuals can develop the skills and strategies needed to succeed by understanding the trends and challenges to shape the future of leadership.
It can help leaders to serve their employees better. By understanding the changing needs and expectations of the workforce, leaders can ensure that they provide the support, resources, and opportunities their employees need to succeed.
CEO Devin Johnson has created a company culture that prioritizes the well-being and success of its employees. Servant leadership is one of the leadership styles that is gaining popularity in today's business world, it is characterized by putting the needs of the team members first and working for their growth and development. However, it's important to note that different organizations and leaders use many other leadership styles.
Autocratic leadership is where the leader makes all the decisions and has high control over the team. Transformational leadership is where the leader inspires and motivates their team to achieve a common goal. Laissez-faire leadership is where the leader takes a hands-off approach and allows the team to make their own decisions—democratic leadership is where the leader encourages participation and input from the team in decision-making.
Howard Schultz of Starbucks, Scott Schaefer of Zappos, and Jim Sinegal, cofounder of Costco, are other business leaders who demonstrate servant leadership. Ritz Carlton hotels are known for this leadership model and receive high employee engagement and customer satisfaction marks. As Kennected continues navigating the challenges of a remote, hybrid, and in-person workforce, Johnson has implemented strategies to ensure all employees feel supported and connected.
He has also made it a priority to promote company wellness, with programs and resources in place to support the mental and physical well-being of the Kennected team. Johnson has taken a proactive approach to addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization.
Kennected is collaborating with the Indianapolis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC). This partnership is a testament to Kennected's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and reflects our company's goal of building a more inclusive community.
As part of this collaboration, Kennected is working with the IHCC to develop and implement programs and initiatives that support the growth and development of the Hispanic business community in Indianapolis. This includes mentorship programs, networking events, and educational workshops designed to give business owners and entrepreneurs the resources and support they need to succeed.
As technology in the workplace expands and automation and artificial intelligence become more prevalent, leaders will need to be able to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by these new technologies. They must understand and harness technology's power while managing the risks and negative impacts.
“We are committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity within our organization and are always looking for ways to improve and grow as a company,” said public relations director Julie Lokun. “We are excited about this partnership and look forward to its positive impact on the Indianapolis community.”
By leveraging emotional intelligence, Kennected hopes to foster a culture of inclusivity and understanding within the organization and build strong relationships with the Indianapolis community. Emotional intelligence (EI) is the ability to recognize, understand, and manage one's own emotions, as well as the emotions of others. It is a critical skill for leaders to possess, enabling them to communicate, collaborate, and build strong relationships with their team members.
Leaders with high emotional intelligence can empathize with their team members, understand their perspectives and emotions, and respond in a supportive and understanding way. This helps to create a positive and productive work environment where team members feel valued and respected.
Emotionally intelligent leaders can also manage their emotions in a way that does not impact the team. They can remain calm and composed under pressure, which helps to create a sense of stability and security for their team members.
Emotionally intelligent leaders can build trust and rapport with their team members, which is essential for effective communication, collaboration, and achieving common goals. They can understand the emotional needs of their team members and respond to them in a supportive and understanding way.
Johnson is committed to team coaching, working with his team to develop and grow their skills and abilities. Kennected can build a strong, resilient team that is well-equipped to meet future challenges through this approach.
"At Kennected, our employees are our greatest asset, and I am privileged to lead them with a servant leadership style," said Johnson. "I am committed to ensuring that our team has the support and resources they need to succeed personally and professionally."
Examining future leadership highlights the role of leaders in shaping the future of their organizations and the broader business community. Leaders have the power to create a positive impact and contribute to the well-being of their employees, their organizations, and society. Future leadership impacts the success and sustainability of organizations and the well-being of individuals and society.
