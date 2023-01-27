News From Nebraska

Submit Release
Alliance Française Announces Summer Courses

The Alliance Française d’Omaha has announced Summer French courses open to beginner through advanced. Contact bonjour@afomaha.org directly for information. Summer courses include Visitons Le Louvre, Chateaux, Eglises, Et Cathedrals, Conversation, and Pronunciation Courses.

Mexican Consulate of Omaha Celebrates Binational Week

The Mexican Consulate is celebrating Binational Education Week May 9-11. Consul Guadalupe Sanchez Salazar invited representatives from educational institutions around Nebraska to celebrate and commemorate the week. Honorable Mention was given to a 12-year-old Omaha student who entered the art contest sponsored by Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations. Two scholarship funds were granted in partnership with Nebraska Universities.

Nebraska International Language Association (NILA)

If you are interested in attending NILA’s fall conference or presenting a breakout session, visit the NILA website at: https://www.nebraskalanguages.org/. NILA continues to accept proposals for 50-minute sessions on topics related to “Coming Together: Collaborating to Improve Outcomes” and other areas related to language learning. Proposals will be accepted until June 1st. Notifications will be made by June 15. All presenters must sill register for the NILA conference.

