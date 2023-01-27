Presenting Nashville’s Second Annual Renaissance Women’s Summit in partnership with Nfocus and Goop
An all-day event for women entrepreneurs
Nfocus amplifies the voices of advocates who make Nashville a better city for all. It is important to support women in all seasons of their lives, from beginning a career to mid-life career shifts.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Renaissance Women’s Summit, a live, in-person event for women entrepreneurs, will be held at the Wond’ry, Vanderbilt’s Innovation Center on Saturday, February 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. The event is the brainchild of Boss Talks, a global mentorship platform that empowers women entrepreneurs, and Nashville’s Renaissance Marketing Group, a premier destination for businesses seeking to leverage the power of social media to reach and engage their audience. The media partner for the event is Nashville’s Nfocus Magazine.
— Jennifer Trsinar Jezewksi, publisher of Nfocus Magazine
“As the leading social publication in Nashville, Nfocus strives to amplify the voices of advocates who work tirelessly to make Nashville a better city for all. We believe it is important to support women in all seasons of their lives, from beginning a career to mid-life career shifts. We are honored to be included in this summit and to further empower women in our community,” said Jennifer Trsinar Jezewksi, publisher of Nfocus Magazine.
The Renaissance Women’s Summit will be a day-long educational and motivational conference for women entrepreneurs and business leaders—no matter the stage of their business or career. The event will cover all aspects of growing or starting a business with an emphasis on marketing; from social media marketing, personal branding, influencer marketing, publicity and more. The program includes three keynote speakers, networking opportunities, workshops, panel discussions, a marketplace featuring Nashville female-owned businesses, a pitch competition for young female entrepreneurs, cocktails, delicious local food, and more.
Keynote Speaker, Tori Gerbig, founder and CEO of Pink Lily, will discuss how her company became one of the fastest-growing online retailers in America committed to bringing women of every shape, size, and color an ever-changing assortment of fashion-forward apparel, footwear, and accessories.
“I'm so excited to share my story with the women at Renaissance Summit and encourage them to work towards their dreams. My business started with taking a chance on myself with something I thought was just a daydream. One of our core values at Pink Lily is to empower women to feel confident in their skills and capabilities, and I can't think of a better audience with which to share this message,” said Tori Gerbig, Pink Lily CEO and Co-Founder.
Goop, one of the Summit’s key sponsors, will be supporting the student pitch competition, where women student entrepreneurs are offered a chance to showcase their ventures in front of the Summit’s live and virtual audiences. A panel of accomplished women entrepreneurs and investors will choose the winner.
“I am so excited that goop is sponsoring this year’s Renaissance Women’s Summit Student Pitch Competition. Having a woman-led company invest in the next generation of women founders is a beautiful example of women empowering women- a focal point of the Summit. From its start as a newsletter that began in founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s kitchen to its current position as a lifestyle and wellness brand, goop has an interesting startup story that other founders can look to for inspiration,” said Deanna Meador, The Wond’ry’s CEO of Couture Technologies.
Brielle Cotterman Media has again joined forces with Renaissance Women’s Summit and will be handling all publicity for this year’s summit.
"Once again being a part of organizing and bringing the Renaissance Women's Summit to all women leaders of Nashville is a huge honor! We are giving access to world renowned business leaders and international brands that most only dream of learning from. It is a must for any person looking to grow her business or herself!" said Brielle Cotterman, founder of Brielle Cotterman Media.
The event also offers an exclusive VIP experience including preferred seating to the all day event, a limited edition gift bag, access to special opportunities, and one invitation to the VIP cocktail event taking place on February 24 with all speakers. Tickets are on sale and limited.
Boss Talks: Boss Talks is a premier mentorship organization that empowers women to reach their full potential and succeed in their businesses and careers. Our community of trailblazing female leaders from a variety of industries share their wealth of knowledge, expertise, and insights through live and virtual mentorship workshops and events. We are dedicated to supporting the next generation of smart, ambitious women and helping them unlock their #unicorn-potential through access to tools, resources, and connections.
Boss Talks is on its way to making a million women walk the talk in business.
Renaissance Marketing Group: Renaissance Marketing Group is a full-service social media marketing agency based in Nashville. The Renaissance team is made up of a talented group of passionate creatives and marketers, committed to the success of their clients and passionate about helping business owners succeed. Founded in December 2014, the female-founded company delivers proven social media marketing results. Their services include social media management, content creation, paid digital advertising, email and SMS Text marketing, influencer marketing, graphic design, branding, professional photography, and videography, TikTok and Reels creation, marketing strategy, podcast production, and more. Renaissance is committed to influencing optimal revenue and online growth, while exceeding their client’s expectations.
The Wond’ry at Vanderbilt University: The Wond’ry is Vanderbilt’s Center for Innovation and Design. Its three story, 13,000-square foot space, located in the heart of campus in Nashville, Tennessee, provides the tools and resources for students, faculty, staff, and community members to bring ideas to life. The Wond’ry offers state of the art makerspaces, virtual reality labs, workshops, training opportunities, and programs designed to support anyone from budding entrepreneurs to community changemakers. The Wond’ry welcomes students from all backgrounds, disciplines, and abilities, empowering them to develop innovative and creative solutions that change the world.
