S.D. Highway 38 Bridge Repair Updates at Interstate 90 near Hartford

HARTFORD, S.D. – Repair work continues on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge structure over S.D. Highway 38 (exit 390) at Hartford. Highway 38 was closed (northbound and southbound) earlier in January. The $1.2 million project will repair the bridge damaged by an oversized vehicle hit in September 2022. The construction project includes partial deck and rail replacement, girder replacement, girder repair, and crossover removal.

Due to forecasted extremely cold temperatures, the contractor will not be able to work on the project over the next ten days. Therefore, beginning late afternoon on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, one lane of traffic on Highway 38 will be opened for public use through the morning hours on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Traffic controls will be in place.

The contractor plans to close Highway 38 to traffic again on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 through Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Once reopened on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, single lane traffic will be controlled with traffic signals. The contractor will continue to work in the closed lane.

Traffic Alerts:

Interstate 90 eastbound lanes will continue to be reduced to a single lane through this area.

Both lanes on westbound Interstate 90 are open to traffic through this area.

Timeline:

Weather dependent, replacement of the deck is scheduled to be completed and fully open to traffic by Friday, March 3, 2023.

Additional items to be completed on the project by June 2023 include the epoxy deck seal and removal of the crossover.

The prime contractor for this project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD.

