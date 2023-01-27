Joshua A. Palin of Faith Ministries Announces Need for Food Drive Donations

Joshua Palin and Faith Ministries, a church serving the people of Clay and Duval Counties in Florida, is looking to spread awareness for its yearly food drive.

ORANGE PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Ministries is announcing the need for continued donations to its yearly food drive. All non-perishable food goes directly to needy families in Clay and Duval counties. Church employee Joshua Palin oversees the food outreach program and credits the work of volunteers who ensure all food donations make it to the families who need it.

Faith Ministries is a church focused on helping its community. For more than 15 years, Faith Ministries has been a pillar in the community, providing holiday meals and food donations year-round in partnership with the Sulzbacher Center and the Salvation Army.

Joshua A. Palin explains the goal of Faith Ministries, saying, “Anyone residing in Clay and Duval counties, regardless of religious affiliation, is eligible to be served by our food outreach program. We believe all people are God’s children and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Joshua Palin continues, “Our commitment is to serve the Lord and not only meet the spiritual needs, but be a “bridge” for the region by connecting people to community resources. Outreach is an essential part of life in our church community.”

Anyone interested in contributing to the Faith Ministries food drive is encouraged to get in touch with Joshua Palin via the Faith Ministries website: https://onefaith.cc/ There are

About Joshua Palin

Joshua Palin is a proud member of the Faith Ministries staff. As the organizer of the food drive and the annual clothes drive, Palin is always looking for new ways to spread awareness and collect more donations on behalf of the needy.