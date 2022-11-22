Ghana Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Announces Ghana Card is Helping The Digital Economy Blossom in The Country

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is pleased to announce that the Ghana Card has helped transform the country into one of the biggest mobile money markets in the world.

ACCRA, GHANA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Vice President of The Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been tasked with spearheading the digital advancement of the country. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is pleased to announce that the Ghana Card has been a massive boost to the digitalization advancement in the country.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the government of Ghana introduced the Ghana Card to document national identity and mandated that from July 1, 2022, it would serve as the only ID document required for all financial transactions with institutions under the authority of the Bank of Ghana

The Ghana Card is valid verification document issued by the National Identification Authority to Ghanaians. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia explains that the NIA utilizes three types of biometric technology for identification purposes: fingerprints (via digitalized templates, digitalized colour photos of facial templates, and Iris.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia explains the importance of The Ghana Card saying, “The Ghana card is an essential step in providing access to a broad range of government services and affordable financial services to all residents of Ghana. The Ghana Card is heling achieve greater transparency and efficiency, which contributes to the economic growth of the nation.”

“The government remains committed to digital financial inclusion and security for the benefit of all citizens,” continued Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In January 2011, Dr. Bawumia was tapped by the African Development Bank and appointed to the challenging position of Resident Representative of the African Development Bank for Zimbabwe, where he served with distinction. On January 7, 2017, he was sworn in as Ghana’s 7th Vice President under the 4th Republic, where among others he chaired the country’s Economic Management Team and oversaw the implementation of many innovative policies and programmes including the roll out of Africa’s most advanced form of Mobile Money Interoperability, the world’s biggest medical drone system, and the implementation of a paperless system at the country’s ports. Dr. Bawumia has gained significant public acclaim for his humanitarian efforts to alleviate the plight of cured lepers and street children, as well as a fierce drive to digitize the economy and make access to Government services easier and more accessible.