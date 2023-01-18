Keith Hovan, Senior Healthcare Executive, Asks for Donations for those in need in Santa Barbara County

Keith Hovan is asking people to consider donating to established organizations helping the people of Santa Barbara County, California.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five years ago on January 9, 2018 deadly debris flows ravaged the town of Montecito in Santa Barbara County. The 2018 mudslide killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes. This week, residents of Santa Barbara, as well as many other communities throughout the state of California, were once again forced to evacuate their homes due a weather event that caused significant damage and disruption , causing at least 19 storm related deaths . With torrential rain impacting the area just five short years after this horrendous event, Keith Hovan would like to spread awareness and gather donations for needy families.

Keith Hovan believes that while some people may think of this area of California as a place to vacation for its beautiful beaches and towering mountains, there is another side of the picture that tourists rarely see. There are many who live below the federal poverty level and over 800 homeless individuals living in Santa Barbara (https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/priorities-policies/homelessness-initiatives) and likely many more when the county is considered as a whole. These recent storms pose a serious threat to the homeless who often live in makeshift encampments in areas along river or creek beds.

Keith and Erin Hovan’s family has witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of this week’s floods in the area. While state, county and municipal officials are doing all they can, their efforts need to be supported and augmented by non-government agencies. Support for those whose mission is to serve those with the greatest needs has never been more acute. There is more rain anticipated in the coming days which will likely only serve to worsen the situation.

While the total impact of the damage still remains to be seen and quantified, there is a certainty that people of Santa Barbara County who have the greatest needs and are most adversely impacted by the social determinants of health, will need to rely on the help of others to recover from this natural disaster. Keith Hovan implores everyone to donate to the charitable organization of their choice to help people of Santa Barbara County who are in need.

Please consider joining the Hovan’s in providing support to one or more of these worthy charities that are well established in Santa Barbara County.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief prepares the most vulnerable communities worldwide for more frequent, more destructive emergencies. And when disasters strike, Direct Relief responds fast, effectively, and efficiently to get medical resources where they need to be to save lives.

https://www.directrelief.org/2023/01/medical-aid-dispatched-to-storm-impacted-communities-in-california/

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

An organization that provides immediate help-in the form of food and shelter 365 nights a year to those with no place else to go–and lasting hope–in our 12-month residential recovery program for men and women desiring to break free from cycles of addiction, poverty, homelessness and crime.

https://sbrm.org/contact

The Bucket Brigade

At the grassroots level, the Bucket Brigade is dedicated to helping neighborhoods throughout Santa Barbara County to prepare for natural disasters and community crises by learning how to work together. http://bucketbrigade.org

PATH Santa Barbara

Utilizes a best practice model that first connects people to permanent housing and then focuses on stabilization through voluntary supportive services. https://epath.org/regions/santa-barbara-central-coast/

About Keith Hovan

Keith Hovan is a highly experienced senior healthcare executive with multidecade clinical and administrative leadership experience across the community, teaching, and academic medical center settings. He has demonstrated expertise in system-level operations, strategic planning, business development, physician relations, and population health improvement. Keith Hovan is currently trying to gather support for different organizations that are helping the people of Santa Barbara recover from recent devastating natural disasters.