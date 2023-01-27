Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars Expands Operations To Cover All Of Victoria, With Plans To Expand To Other States

Melbourne VIP Cash is part of Local Auto Recycling Pty Ltd

DANDENONG NORTH, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars, the leading cash for cars business in Melbourne, is excited to announce that they are expanding its operations to cover all of Victoria.

For the past few years, Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars has been serving the residents of Melbourne and its surrounding areas within a 50 km radius of the city. Due to an overwhelming demand from customers, the company has decided to expand its wrecking operations and reach to cover the entire state of Victoria.

Cash for cars Melbourne services expansion will allow the company to reach new customers in areas such as Mornington Peninsula, Pakenham, Koo Wee Rup, Warburton, Phillip Island, Warragul, Sorrento, San Remo, Sunbury, Gisborne, and more. With this expansion, Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars aims to provide even more convenient and efficient service to its customers.

"We're thrilled to be able to expand our operations and reach more customers throughout Victoria. Our team is dedicated to providing the best customer service and we're excited to be able to serve even more people. We might even expand to other Australian states if the demand keeps going high like this." said David, the owner of Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars.

The company also has plans to expand its business to other states of Australia in the future to continue its mission of providing convenient and reliable cash for cars services to more customers.

Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars specializes in buying all types of cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, and 4WDs for cash, regardless of their condition. They also offer free car removal services, making it easy for customers to get rid of their unwanted vehicles.

In addition to expanding its service area, Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars has also experienced significant growth in its fleet. In just two years, the company has expanded from just two tow trucks to a fleet of eight, allowing them to provide faster and more efficient service to its customers. This fleet expansion will also help them expand the service area and other states in the future.

As always, the company continues to provide free towing services to all of its customers, making it even more convenient for them to get cash for their unwanted vehicles. With the fleet of 8 tow trucks, they will now be able to provide even faster and more reliable towing services to their customers all across Victoria.

For more information about Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars, or to schedule cash for cars service pickup, please visit their website at https://melbournevipcashforcars.com.au/.

Customers can also contact the office at -

Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars

22 Fletcher Rd

Dandenong North VIC 3175

(03) 9067 7578

Find Melbourne VIP Cash For Cars on Social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/melbournevipcashforcars

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vipcashforcars/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@melbournevipcashforcars

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/melbournevipcashfc/

Google Page: Google Maps Location

Watch the intro video of "Melbourne VIP Cash For Car" on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c5u5JfVUIQ