New 15-Year-Old Saxophonist Joey Calveiro Takes the Music World by Storm with His Unique and Authentic Sound

15-year-old rising musician Joey Calveiro’s saxophone cover of the iconic song "I Ain't Worried" from Top Gun Maverick is breaking records.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joey Calveiro, a 15-year-old rising musician, has released a saxophone cover of the iconic song "I Ain't Worried" from the movie Top Gun Maverick, starring Tom Cruise. This version of the song, which has become an anthem of adventure and aviation, was nominated for Oscars in 7 categories.

"I have always liked to explore other musical angles, and with this song, I was transformed and lived the experience," said Calveiro, who can be seen dancing and enjoying himself in the video. He teamed up with GRAMMY®-winning band OneRepublic on this song, which is already available on all digital platforms and has a music video inspired by the film. The video has already exceeded 200,000 views on YouTube in just a few hours of its release.

Calveiro masters his instrument with authenticity and a rare talent at 15 years of age, making him an inimitable musician in everything he sets out to do. He previously released his song “Return To Cuba," which became a music jewel for the artist. Return to Cuba was a nostalgic composition by Ernán López Nussa that will take you back to the 50s in Cuba. The song was performed by Joey Calveiro (Saxophone), Ernan Lopez Nussa (Piano, Composer, Producer), Gola (Acoustic Bass), Jimmy Branly (Drums, Mix and Mastering), Waldy D (Engineer), Yainer Horta (Producer), Fernando Calveiro (Producer), Jorge Solino (Film Director), Jossel Calveiro (Executive Producer).

"Joey Calveiro is a rare talent in the music industry. His ability to master the saxophone at such a young age is awe-inspiring, but what sets him apart is his unique and authentic approach to music. I had the pleasure of working with him on his latest release, and I was blown away by his creativity and passion. He's one to watch in the industry.", said Producer Fernando Calveiro.

This version of "I Ain't Worried" is already available on all digital platforms, including Spotify, and the music video is inspired by the film Top Gun Maverick.

About Joey Calveiro:

Joey Calveiro is a 15-year-old rising musician known for his unique and authentic approach to music. He masters the saxophone with authenticity and a rare talent, making him an inimitable musician in everything he sets out to do.

Learn more about Joey Calveiro at: https://joeycalveiro.com

