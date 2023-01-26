Jeff Lynne To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

26 Jan 2023

Jeff Lynne is to be honoured into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala on the 15th June, in New York City.

This comes after his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 with Electric Light Orchestra, and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.





With a long list of impressive works, Lynne is being awarded for many of the hits he wrote, arranged and produced with ELO including 'Mr Blue Sky', 'Don't Bring Me Down', 'Evil Woman', 'Livin' Thing' and 'Telephone Line'.

He is also being celebrated with his works with The Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty for their hits 'Handle with Care', and 'End of the Line'.

'I'm very excited about this honour. Songwriting has always been my passion. This means so much to me.' - Jeff Lynne

'With these songs, I feel like this is their home because this is the first place I started writing.' - Jeff Lynne

