Jeff Lynne is to be honoured into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala on the 15th June, in New York City.
This comes after his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 with Electric Light Orchestra, and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.
With a long list of impressive works, Lynne is being awarded for many of the hits he wrote, arranged and produced with ELO including 'Mr Blue Sky', 'Don't Bring Me Down', 'Evil Woman', 'Livin' Thing' and 'Telephone Line'.
He is also being celebrated with his works with The Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty for their hits 'Handle with Care', and 'End of the Line'.
'I'm very excited about this honour. Songwriting has always been my passion. This means so much to me.' - Jeff Lynne
Lynne's passion for songwriting is clearly displayed in his recent signed limited edition, Wembley or Bust, where he tells the story behind the concert and reflects on each of the show's songs, alongside the printed lyrics, as drawn from the catalogue of ELO albums that have sold more than 50 million records to date.
'With these songs, I feel like this is their home because this is the first place I started writing.'- Jeff Lynne
If you are yet to secure a copy, now is the time as nearly 90% of the edition is already sold. You can buy your copy at JeffLynnesELOBook.com.
Also available is The Traveling Wilburys, also signed by Jeff Lynne, which chronicles the adventures of Nelson, Otis, Lucky, Lefty and Charlie, in their own words and through hundreds of unseen photographs, Polaroids, drawings, log book entries and handwritten music and lyric sheets. Secure your copy at TravelingWilburysBook.com.
You just read:
Jeff Lynne To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.