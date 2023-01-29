Submit Release
The Great Debate: "Is God Responsible for Your Suffering?" Apologist, Dr. Andrew Knight vs. Atheist, Mr. Dan Barker

"Is God Responsible for Your Suffering?"

A Biblical View of Evil and Suffering.

Dr. Knight will share his story of surviving 80% burns in a house fire, and how he has gone on to live a happy, productive life, and how others can too.

The topic of debate: The Christian and naturalist perspective on evil and suffering will be discussed. Because all suffering the appeal is widespread.

The atheist, by rejecting the existence of God is still left with no answer to the problem of evil and suffering. The only answer is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”
— Dr. Andrew Knight
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for the Great Debate, February 17th at 7PM in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The topic of discussion, “Is God Responsible for Your Suffering?” Dr. Andrew Knight is a pastor, Christian apologist, and author of five books. He is also a survivor of a house fire where he was eighty percent burned, fourth degree.

He subsequently underwent twenty-five surgeries and eight months of physical therapy. While fighting for his life his prayer to God was that He might allow him to live so that he could continue to serve people here on earth. Dr. Knight will share some of his story toward the end of the debate.

Mr. Dan Barker is one of the leading atheists in America and is the author of numerous books. He and his wife run an atheist foundation in Madison, Wisconsin and host a weekly atheist broadcast. Dan has been involved in over 130 debates over almost forty years.

The debate over who is responsible for your suffering has already brought great interest and is likely to have broad appeal as suffering touches everyone. Nobody is exempt. This debate will challenge your thinking, your values, and your very being. There will be a time for questions and answers from both Mr. Barker and Dr. Knight at the end of the debate.

Find out more about Dr. Knight’s books and register for the debate in New Smyrna Beach on February 17, 2023, and get answers to the human problem of suffering.
For more information, kindly visit,
www.ApologeticsNow.org
Dr. Andrew Knight
Phone: 386-220-3141
Email: Dr.atknight@gmail.com

Dr. Andrew Knight
Constitution Baptist Church
+1 386-220-3141
Baptist Pastor Survives Fire: How God brought me through the fires of life, and how He will do the same for you.

