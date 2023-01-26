Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,115 in the last 365 days.

Completion of Juniper Oak 23.2 Exercise

TAMPA, Fla. – Today, U.S. Central Command and the Israel Defense Forces concluded Juniper Oak 23.2, the largest U.S.-Israel partnered exercise in history. Juniper Oak 23.2 integrated U.S. and Israeli 5th generation fighter assets, the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, command and control elements, rescue and refueling aircraft during a long-range large force exercise that included a live fire exercise with more than 140 aircraft including B52s, F35s, F15s, F16s, FA-18s, AC-130, AH64s, 12 naval assets, High Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, a mix of jet fighters, and long-range bombers.

Juniper Oak 23.2 enhanced interoperability and the ability of CENTCOM forces to rapidly move combat power into the region. “Today the partnership between CENTCOM and the IDF is stronger and continues to grow,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Our partnership is a key pillar of our commitment to expanding regional security cooperation.”


“We at CENTCOM will take the lessons learned from Exercise Juniper Oak and share and incorporate them with all our partners across the CENTCOM region,” Kurilla concluded.


Roughly 6,400 U.S. troops alongside more than 1,500 Israeli troops participated in the exercise. CENTCOM remains committed to strengthening partnerships and enhancing interoperability in support of a more stable, more secure region.

You just read:

Completion of Juniper Oak 23.2 Exercise

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.