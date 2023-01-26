Completion of Juniper Oak 23.2 Exercise

Juniper Oak 23.2 enhanced interoperability and the ability of CENTCOM forces to rapidly move combat power into the region. “Today the partnership between CENTCOM and the IDF is stronger and continues to grow,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Our partnership is a key pillar of our commitment to expanding regional security cooperation.”



“We at CENTCOM will take the lessons learned from Exercise Juniper Oak and share and incorporate them with all our partners across the CENTCOM region,” Kurilla concluded.



Roughly 6,400 U.S. troops alongside more than 1,500 Israeli troops participated in the exercise. CENTCOM remains committed to strengthening partnerships and enhancing interoperability in support of a more stable, more secure region.