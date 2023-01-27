ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 27-30) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Jan. 27-30) in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 28) for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard also closed. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive closed. Detour : Allow extra travel time. Alternate freeway routes include using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 in Chandler to reach westbound US 60. Drivers also can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in West Phoenix.

Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) for construction. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV (carpool) ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed. Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting at the I-10/SR 51 "Mini-Stack" to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10. Drivers detouring onto eastbound US 60 also can use southbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202. Drivers in the West Valley can use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detour: Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues as local detour routes.

Eastbound US 60 closed between Val Vista Drive and Power Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Stapley Drive and Gilbert Road also closed. Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 29) for new interchange construction. Detour: Alternate routes include using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to travel beyond the closure.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.