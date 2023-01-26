Opinion: Why is there a California Supreme Court Historical Society?

The California Supreme Court Historical Society was founded in 1989 as a non-profit public benefit corporation dedicated to recovering, preserving, and promoting California's legal and judicial history, and particularly that of our state Supreme Court. The Society serves the interests of the bench and bar, the academic community, and the general public through its publications, educational programs, and support of scholarly research.
