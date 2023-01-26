Every year, the national court reporting industry loses 82 percent more workers than it gains. While approximately 1,120 stenographers retire, at most 200 enter the market — an annual labor decrease of 920 reporters. As of 2018, the supply of active court reporters in the United States had already failed to meet the total demand. By 2028, court reporter vacancies are expected to outnumber the court reporter population completely.
You just read:
Opinion: California has a court reporter shortage, not a compensation crisis
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.