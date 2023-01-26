St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault // Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2000411

TROOPER: Cpl. Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 26th 2023 at 0552 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Road, Montgomery

ACCUSED: Nicholas Iorio

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 26th 2023 at 0552 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred at a residence on Mountain Road in the town of Montgomery. Subsequent investigation revealed that Nicholas Iorio assaulted a family member during an altercation earlier in the morning. A short time later, Iorio was located at a nearby residence and was taken into custody without incident. Iorio was charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Ultimately, Iorio was arraigned in Franklin Court on 1/26/23.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: January 26th 2023

COURT: Franklin County

MUG SHOT: Attached