St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault // Interference with Access to Emergency Services
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2000411
TROOPER: Cpl. Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 26th 2023 at 0552 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Road, Montgomery
ACCUSED: Nicholas Iorio
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 26th 2023 at 0552 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred at a residence on Mountain Road in the town of Montgomery. Subsequent investigation revealed that Nicholas Iorio assaulted a family member during an altercation earlier in the morning. A short time later, Iorio was located at a nearby residence and was taken into custody without incident. Iorio was charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Ultimately, Iorio was arraigned in Franklin Court on 1/26/23.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: January 26th 2023
COURT: Franklin County
MUG SHOT: Attached