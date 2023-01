2023 House Democrats Town Halls

As town halls are finalized, they will be added and updated here. Please check back frequently to find out more details!

Date Time District Members Location 1/17 6:30PM – 7:30PM 03 Reps. Riccelli & Ormsby with Sen. Billig Telephone Town Hall: https://vekeo.com/WHDC03/ 3/09 6:30PM – 7:30PM 41 Reps. Senn & Thai Virtual Town Hall: TBD 3/15 6:30PM – 7:30PM 44 Rep. Berg Virtual Town Hall: TBD 3/18 TBD 27 Speaker Jinkins & Rep. Fey TBD 3/18 TBD 42 Reps. Rule & Timmons TBD 3/21 TBD 32 Reps. Ryu & Davis Telephone Town Hall: https://vekeo.com/WHDC32/