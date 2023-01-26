CHERWITZ GRANTED PERMISSION TO JOIN DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST BBC OVER RECKLESS PODCAST ABOUT WELLNESS COMPANY ONETASTE

Rachel Cherwitz, Photo by Rupert Thorpe Rachel Cherwitz and Nicole Daedone in front the British Court Nicole Daedone in the Age of Eros

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- * OneTaste Sales Director Rachel Cherwitz was granted permission to join existing defamation claims against BBC

* Claims by IOM and OM IP Co for defamation and Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz’s claims under the Data Protection Act and for misuse of private information continue

Rachel Cherwitz, former OneTaste Sales Director, teacher, and addiction counselor is delighted her defamation claim against the BBC has been granted permission to proceed. Cherwitz, OneTaste co-founder Nicole Daedone and OneTaste itself had asked the Court to exercise its discretion and allow their libel claims against the BBC to continue alongside IOM and OM IP Co’s existing defamation claims, even though the three of them brought their claims outside the prescribed one-year deadline.

In a major victory, Cherwitz succeeded in overturning the time limitation.

The claims arise from a BBC podcast entitled “The Orgasm Cult,” which aired in November 2020. The 10-part series purported to introduce listeners to OneTaste, the organization co-founded by Ms. Daedone in the mid-2000s to promote the practice of Orgasmic Meditation (OM). However, the BBC podcast introduced a series of distressing, false, and fully refutable assertions, some derived from similar untrue accusations originally published by Ellen Huet of Bloomberg Businessweek in 2018.

The misleading stories were presented via the podcast purposefully to suggest wrongdoing by the company, its founder, and its leaders. While disappointed that Daedone herself is unable to hold the BBC to account for defamation, notwithstanding the truly horrid falsities leveled at herself and Cherwitz, the organization and its supporters are satisfied that Cherwitz’ claim is allowed to go forward.

Rachel Cherwitz said, “The abuse and ostracizing that I have suffered since the BBC chose to attack me for my work helping women discover their potential has taken a huge toll on me personally, as well as professionally. My mental health significantly suffered. My relationships, friendships, and professional viability instantly fell apart.”

Cherwitz, a professional drug and alcohol counselor and certified clinical trauma specialist with a master’s degree in addiction counseling, was accused in the BBC’s podcast of pushing people toward suicide.

“It was profoundly distressing”, Cherwitz said. “I am grateful that the Court has allowed me to bring my defamation claim against the BBC, and to work alongside IOM and OM IP Co, to demonstrate the BBC’s fictional narrative and ultimately see the truth made public. I am suing not just for personal vindication, but also for Nicole and for the many thousands of people who put their trust in the OneTaste community.”

OneTaste Founder Nicole Daedone said, “To my mind, notwithstanding a mere four-month delay in bringing my claim (for which there were extenuating circumstances), no broadcaster of repute should be able to spout demonstrably untrue assertions without being challenged. The truth should matter to a news and media organization.”

“While the High Court has decided not to hear my defamation claim, this does not in any way alleviate the BBC’s responsibility to correct its errors and ensure the facts are put on record. I have said I find bringing defamation proceedings distasteful. Yet despite having in its possession the true facts that unravel the false thread that holds together its podcast, the BBC has been unwilling to do its duty to ensure the public is accurately informed.”

“I always recognized that the very nature of our pioneering work made us vulnerable to attack by those who would choose to misrepresent us. Yet the principle of consent among adults has always been at the heart of our work,” Daedone said.

“Even two years on, it is still deeply distressing to me to hear stories said to be from women, recounted by other women at the BBC – all of which strike at the very essence of who we are, and most of which we know to be wholly false.”

Daedone, who has championed women’s empowerment for decades, said, “I firmly believe women have inestimable power. Together, we hold the world. This is what has been under attack, and furthering women’s solidarity will continue to be my life’s work.”

“So the challenge to the BBC goes on. We will continue to encourage women to recognize the power of their honest self-expression while contesting falsehoods that discourage them from standing in their capacities and strengths.”

Anjuli Ayer, OneTaste’s CEO said, “I am encouraged that Rachel Cherwitz’s application for an individual libel claim has been approved. The false attack on a woman for entertainment purposes is misogynistic and should not be allowed to continue. Rachel is a courageous individual for taking on a leading global broadcaster that has lost its moral compass.”

Ayer added, “I am thankful to the High Court for having carefully considered our out-of-time application for a libel claim against the BBC. The same claim continues from our affiliated company the Institute of OM.”

Kevin Williams, OneTaste General Counsel, said, “The BBC was put on legal notice in October of 2021 regarding the falsity of the podcast and is in possession of voluminous evidence regarding the true facts of this matter submitted by our solicitors. It has been our view from the outset that litigation would be unnecessary provided The BBC makes a full accounting of the reporting. Regrettably, that accounting will have to occur in the High Court. As such, we are pleased that Rachel Cherwitz’s defamation claim has cleared the high bar to proceed. It will enter alongside IOM and OM IP Co’s existing defamation claims and Nicole Daedone’s and Rachel Cherwitz’s data protection claims.”

Sara Mansoori KC, Barrister said, “In these exceptional circumstances Rachel Cherwitz is now able to challenge the extremely serious allegations made against her, which she has always vehemently denied.”

Kevin Williams, General Counsel for OneTaste and the remaining corporate claimants IOM and OM IP Co said, “We have been attempting since the second half of 2021 to get the BBC to revisit the appalling reporting in this podcast. While the BBC has made some changes, removing the only piece of documentary evidence it claimed to have seen because their reporting on it was patently inaccurate, we are thrilled the Rachel Cherwitz met the high burden to be able to bring a defamation claim alongside IOM and OM IP Co’s defamation claim and Nicole Daedone’s and Rachel Cherwitz’s data protection claims, so that the true position can finally emerge. Frankly, we are shocked that the BBC has not already taken this podcast down or dramatically altered it”

OneTaste and IOM will continue to encourage women to recognize the power of their honest self-expression while contesting falsehoods that discourage them from standing in their capacities and strengths.

Claims by IOM and OM IP Co for defamation, claims by Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz under the Data Protection Act and for misuse of private information continue and are unaffected by today’s judgment.

Notes to Editors

The claim against the BBC [QB-2021004135], was originally filed in November 2021 by the Institute of OM, a related organization formed to advance the practice of OM.

The BBC’s coverage appeared to have been crafted to titillate and shock and was not an accurate or editorially sound portrayal of the company and community of OneTaste, which operated within strict and safe boundaries among consenting adults.

OneTaste grew progressively and steadily professionalized its organization during the 18 years since its founding in 2004. The BBC’s depiction of the company’s ethos and policies is far removed from the reality of the community of over 16,000 people who have learned the OM practice, and another 35,000 people who came through the doors of OneTaste over the period of its operation.

OneTaste has thoroughly investigated the appalling allegations of abusive practices and interviewed dozens of practitioners and former OneTaste staff members. The investigation has confirmed that the allegations are false. The BBC has since been directly informed of the falsities and misrepresentations in its own output and has been sent evidence that contradicts the allegations, yet it continues to publish the misleading podcast.

Daedone, Cherwitz, OneTaste Incorporated, Institute of OM LLC, OM IP Co are represented by Sara Mansoori KC and Zoe McCallum of Matrix Chambers, instructed by Alexandra Whiston-Dew at Mishcon de Reya.

The application to bring the claim out of time was heard on 7th July 22.

Further information on the practice of OM is available at: https://instituteofom.com/learn-to-om