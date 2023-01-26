FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THURSDAY, JAN. 26, 2023

CONTACT: Dr. David Hardy, assistant director

NCDA&CS Agronomic Services Division

919-664-1606

New Section Chief of Field Services hired

for NCDA&CS Agronomic Services Division

RALEIGH – Joseph Hudyncia of Apex is the new Section Chief of Field Services for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Agronomic Services Division.



In his role, he will oversee 12 regional agronomists who provide technical assistance to farmers who use the division’s laboratory services. The division has three laboratory sections: Plant/Waste/Solution/Media, Nematode Assay and Soil Testing. Additionally, the regional agronomists promote these laboratory services to growers and the agricultural industry.



“Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in animal waste, nutrient management and how to deal with environmental issues to our regional agronomists who directly interface with farmers on a day-to-day basis,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “His leadership of this section will enhance our ability to deliver the best agronomic services to growers across North Carolina.”



Hudyncia most recently served as the department’s environmental program specialist since 2015. In that role, he supported all departmental divisions as a subject matter specialist and technical expert on environmental issues and served as a lead supervisor for the Incident Management Team during agricultural emergency response.

He previously served as an environmental senior specialist for the Division of Soil and Water Conservation, where he led statewide nutrient management planning and training. He also served as a technical advisor to producers and county, federal, and university employees as related animal waste and nutrient management.



Hudyncia earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental and forestry biology from S.U.N.Y College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse University and a masters of science degree in plant pathology from N.C. State University.



-30-1