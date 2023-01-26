Stryker Dominates Global Small Bone and Joint Market, with DePuy Synthes and Zimmer Biomet in Close Pursuit

The prevalence of joint degeneration increases with the age of the population. Growth of the target patient demographic will result in higher demand for small joint replacement procedures.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released new research on the Global Small Bone and Joint market across 70 countries and 5 continents, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2022 and beyond. There is a growing trend of minimally invasive procedures in the global small bone and joint orthopedic device market, especially in the shoulder reconstruction device segment. This trend presents a good opportunity for manufacturers to enter the stemless shoulder market in countries where it is in the very early stage of adoption.

According to iData's Global Market Report Suite for Small Bone and Joints, the market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2022. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach approximately $7.3 billion. This report includes procedure numbers, industry dynamics, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including shoulder reconstruction devices, elbow repair devices, hand and wrist devices and foot and ankle devices. The market is segmented by anatomy, and each anatomy is specifically segmented further by implant types, particularly from total joint reconstruction to internal fixation and bone fusion.

Among the many competitors in the global small bone and joint market, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Biomet are the top three market share leaders. In 2022, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Biomet held over half of the total extremity reconstruction and fixation market globally and competed in each segment of the small bone and joint orthopedic device market. DePuy Synthes benefits from its positions in the internal fixation markets, whereas Zimmer Biomet and Stryker have more of a presence in the joint reconstruction markets.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

