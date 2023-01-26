St. Johnsbury / 2 Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 23A4000632
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/25/2023 at approximately 0818 hours
STREET: VT RT 18
TOWN: Waterford
CROSS STREET: Duck Pond Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Slush, loose material
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jesse Williams
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and driver side damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joseph Healy
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to Front
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/25/23 at approximately VT State Police received report of a 2 vehicle crash in the town of Waterford. Troopers responded to the intersection of VT RT 18 and Duck Pond Rd along with Waterford FD (WFD) and Calex Ambulance.
Operator 1 was identified as Jesse Williams, and operator 2 was identified as Joseph Healy.
Due to the damage on the driver side of vehicle 1, the Jeep Cherokee, WFD had to use hydraulic rescue tools to remove Williams from the vehicle. Calex ambulance transported Williams to NVRH to receive treatment for minor injuries.
Healy was uninjured in the crash.
Troopers discovered through investigation, Williams was travelling on Duck Pond Rd, and failed to yield to traffic on VT RT 18 when entering the intersection.
Williams was issued 3 VCVCs:
T23 VSA 1046 - Vehicle Approaching or Entering Intersections
T23 VSA 1222 - Vehicle Not Inspected
T23 VSA 513 - Misuse of Number Plates/Plates Not Assigned
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VSP-St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov