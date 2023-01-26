St. Johnsbury / 2 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4000632

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/25/2023 at approximately 0818 hours

STREET: VT RT 18

TOWN: Waterford

CROSS STREET: Duck Pond Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Slush, loose material

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jesse Williams

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and driver side damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joseph Healy

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to Front

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/25/23 at approximately VT State Police received report of a 2 vehicle crash in the town of Waterford. Troopers responded to the intersection of VT RT 18 and Duck Pond Rd along with Waterford FD (WFD) and Calex Ambulance.

Operator 1 was identified as Jesse Williams, and operator 2 was identified as Joseph Healy.

Due to the damage on the driver side of vehicle 1, the Jeep Cherokee, WFD had to use hydraulic rescue tools to remove Williams from the vehicle. Calex ambulance transported Williams to NVRH to receive treatment for minor injuries.

Healy was uninjured in the crash.

Troopers discovered through investigation, Williams was travelling on Duck Pond Rd, and failed to yield to traffic on VT RT 18 when entering the intersection.

Williams was issued 3 VCVCs:

T23 VSA 1046 - Vehicle Approaching or Entering Intersections

T23 VSA 1222 - Vehicle Not Inspected

T23 VSA 513 - Misuse of Number Plates/Plates Not Assigned

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov