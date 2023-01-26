Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3000518
TROOPER: Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/26/2023 1020 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury Center, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Ebbe J. Lillis
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on Gregg Hill Rd in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been assaulted by a household member causing pain and fear. Lillis was located on scene and taken into custody without incident. Lillis was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing and later brought to court in Barre.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/26/2023 1500 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached