Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A3000518

TROOPER: Ryan Riegler

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2023 1020 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury Center, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Ebbe J. Lillis

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on Gregg Hill Rd in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been assaulted by a household member causing pain and fear. Lillis was located on scene and taken into custody without incident. Lillis was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing and later brought to court in Barre.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/26/2023 1500 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached