Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,937 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3000518

TROOPER: Ryan Riegler                             

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2023 1020 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury Center, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Ebbe J. Lillis

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT 

 

VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on Gregg Hill Rd in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been assaulted by a household member causing pain and fear. Lillis was located on scene and taken into custody without incident. Lillis was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing and later brought to court in Barre.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/26/2023 1500 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.