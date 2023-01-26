Candle Fire Injures Two in Fall River 

FALL RIVER — Fall River Fire Chief Roger A. St. Martin and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said today that an unattended candle caused the fire that injured two people early Tuesday morning.

“Two members of our community were injured in this fire,” said Chief St. Martin. “I want to remind all our residents to extinguish candles before you leave the room or go to bed. When you use a candle, be sure to place it on a sturdy, nonflammable surface and keep anything that can burn at least a foot away on all sides.”

“Candles cause about 100 fires each year in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Almost all of them take place in people’s homes, and almost all of them can be prevented by using extra caution. Even better, try battery-powered alternatives, like flashlights for emergencies and flameless candles for decoration and celebration. These options are much safer than an open flame.”

The Fall River Fire Department responded to Ray Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 for a report of a fire. On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames and found two injured occupants who had escaped from a second-floor rear window onto a lower roof and then jumped to the ground. Both were transported for medical care and are expected to survive.

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Fall River Fire Department and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They determined that the fire was accidental and began in a second-floor bedroom, where a resident reported lighting a candle the night before.

