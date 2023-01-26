Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,947 in the last 365 days.

Candle Fire Injures Two in Fall River 

FALL RIVERFall River Fire Chief Roger A. St. Martin and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said today that an unattended candle caused the fire that injured two people early Tuesday morning.

“Two members of our community were injured in this fire,” said Chief St. Martin. “I want to remind all our residents to extinguish candles before you leave the room or go to bed. When you use a candle, be sure to place it on a sturdy, nonflammable surface and keep anything that can burn at least a foot away on all sides.”

“Candles cause about 100 fires each year in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Almost all of them take place in people’s homes, and almost all of them can be prevented by using extra caution. Even better, try battery-powered alternatives, like flashlights for emergencies and flameless candles for decoration and celebration. These options are much safer than an open flame.”

The Fall River Fire Department responded to Ray Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 for a report of a fire. On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames and found two injured occupants who had escaped from a second-floor rear window onto a lower roof and then jumped to the ground. Both were transported for medical care and are expected to survive.

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Fall River Fire Department and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They determined that the fire was accidental and began in a second-floor bedroom, where a resident reported lighting a candle the night before.

###

You just read:

Candle Fire Injures Two in Fall River 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.