Acton, Mass., independent bookstore, The Silver Unicorn Bookstore, presents first annual Kids Graphic Novel Festival
The festival will take place on April 22 from 11 am - 5 pm, and will feature 16 authors/illustrators. The event is free to attend.ACTON, MA, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silver Unicorn Bookstore is pleased to announce its first annual Kids Graphic Novel Festival. The festival will take place on April 22 from 11 am - 5 pm, and will feature author/illustrator talks, meet and greets, drawing demos, story times, and a kids “Design Your Own Graphic Novel Cover” contest. The event is free to attend, and the first 400 people attending will get a free canvas tote bag.
The bookstore has confirmed the attendance of 16 authors and illustrators, including New York Times bestsellers John Patrick Green, Tom Angleberger, Gale Galligan, Scott Magoon, Marika McCoola, Michelle Mee Nutter, and Raúl The Third.
Green, the author of the bestselling InvestiGators series, will be the festival’s keynote speaker. It will also feature a presentation from the Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo, or M.I.C.E.
The festival will have two different stages for presentations, as well as an area to meet authors and have books signed. Local businesses New London Style Pizza and West Side Creamery will be selling pizza and ice cream, respectively, and the town of Acton will provide a shuttle bus that will travel in a loop from the bookstore, to the South Acton MBTA Commuter Rail, and to large area parking lots. In the event of rain, some presentations will be moved around the corner to the Gallery at Villageworks, at 537 Mass. Ave. Event sponsors include HarperCollins and Great Spaces, Inc.
About The Silver Unicorn Bookstore: Located at 12 Spruce St., Acton, Mass., 01720, The Silver Unicorn Bookstore is an independent bookstore for all ages. The bookstore opened its doors on March 24, 2018, and will celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2023. In its first five years, the small but mighty bookstore has grown in leaps and bounds, and hosts 75-100 events each year, and has hosted several bestselling adult and children’s authors. The bookstore has been featured on WCVB’s Chronicle, as well as in The Boston Globe, NBC News, Forbes, Buzzfeed, Dig Boston, Literary Hub, Publishers Weekly, Shelf Awareness, and many more. The store’s owner, Paul Swydan, is also the Book Club Liaison for the Boston.com Book Club.
For more info, go to: SilverUnicornBooks.com/KidsGraphicNovelFestival
To register for free on Eventbrite, click here.
