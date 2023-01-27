The Vacation Rental Design Summit announces The Loft at Congdon Yards as the venue for the inaugural event
VRD Summit's two day event brings together an emerging community of design professionals passionate about the booming short-term rental industry.
With four distinct event spaces and two private suites, Congdon Yards, The Loft can adapt to events of all sizes and styles.
The historic Congdon Yards building was a former hosiery mill that's been converted into a multi-use space.
The first time we toured Congdon Yards, we knew it was the right place – it’s a warm, industrial space with character, and I think that attendees will love being here!”HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vacation Rental Design (VRD) Summit announces The Loft at Congdon Yards as the venue for the inaugural event, April 20-21, 2023. The historic building, located in the heart of downtown High Point, was a former hosiery mill in the 1920s, that has been converted into a multi-use work and event space.
Rachel Moss, Chief Operating Officer of Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce, the official operator/manager of Congdon Yards, is enthused about the partnership. "Business High Point/Congdon Yards is truly excited to be the host sponsor for the inaugural Vacation Rental Design Summit in April that will be presented by HPxD. This summit will bring together the masterminds of what High Point is best known for, furniture and design."
The Summit will take over the entire fourth floor of The Loft which is distinguished by wood plank floors, timber columns, exposed brick, and panoramic views of the city. Composed of several rooms and generous reception areas, the space has good flow and can accommodate up to 300 attendees.
“The first time we toured the facility, we just knew it was the right place to hold the Summit – it’s a warm industrial space with character, filled with natural light and a cool vibe, that designers and any real estate dreamer will appreciate, and I thought, ‘people will love being here,’” said Jane Dagmi, Managing Director, HPxD. Other factors influencing HPxD’s decision to hold the event at Congdon Yards include its close proximity to the center of Market, accessibility, and parking.
The first-of-its-kind B2B trade event, the VRD Summit, presented by High Point x Design and High Point Market Authority, brings together an emerging community of design professionals passionate about the booming short-term rental market. Tailored to designers looking to level up their services and diversify their businesses by expanding into the vacation rental design industry, the two-day event will provide business development education, new resources, valuable networking, and design inspiration.
VRD Summit registration is now open to architecture & design professionals as well as hospitality groups, developers, property managers, real estate entrepreneurs, and investors. Early bird pricing of $249 is good through February 28 and on March 1, the cost will be $299. Each ticket provides access to two days of education at The Loft plus inclusion in all hospitality and catered events, including a kick-off mixer on the 19th. Additionally, those registering for the Summit will be automatically registered for Spring Market, pending approval.
About Vacation Rental Design Summit @vrdsummit
The Vacation Rental Design (VRD) Summit, launching in April 2023, is a collaboration between High Point x Design (HPxD) and High Point Market Authority (HPMA) and was created to offer business development, education, inspiration and resources to those who are currently designing or have a business interest in vacation rental properties. For partnership and sponsorship opportunities or media inquiries, email Jane@hpxd.org or visit: hpxd.org to learn more.
About Congdon Yards & The Loft
Located in the heart of downtown High Point, The Loft has a history all its own. A century’s worth of memories live in the warm wood plank floors, timber columns and original brick from the hosiery mill that a generation ago fueled our region’s economy. Today, these touchstones, enhanced by an elegant artistic design, set the mood and set the stage for life’s great moments. With four distinct event spaces and two private suites, The Loft can adapt to events of all sizes and styles. From an industry meetup or conferences where rising stars share a craft cocktail and creative ideas, to a black-tie gala where ballgown-clad guests raise their goblets with joyful “Cheers!”
