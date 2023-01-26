New Industrial Compliance Software Gives Safety Managers Faster, More Efficient Visual Communication
LabelForge Pro industrial labeling and signage software delivers OSHA compliance, accuracy, and worker safety
Operations in numerous industries communicate and collaborate closely with us to develop new hardware and software solutions that help them go from zero to compliance in seconds.”BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraLabel, the industry leader in visual safety communication, today released a new version of its popular LabelForge PRO industrial labeling software that improves user experience and performance.
— Caleb Mayfield, Chief Technology Innovation Officer
LabelForge PRO version 2.5.0 includes updated communication of industrial printer supply data, faster communication between printers and Windows PCs, display of output and label/sign cut location information, and reduced power consumption. With this latest release, all print, security, and network settings are available to a safety manager in a single application menu.
These new LabelForge PRO benefits provide improved calibration, efficiency, and accuracy for safety signage creation with any industrial or DuraLabel printer.
Industry Leading LabelForge PRO Industrial Labeling Software
LabelForge PRO is the most advanced industrial labeling software available to the safety industry today. LabelForge PRO includes thousands of preloaded, ready-to-print OSHA/ANSI/ASME/GHS/HMIS-labels, and an Arc Flash and HazCom database. This provides workplace safety managers with instant, compliant signage templates.
Facility managers can create their own style of barcodes and QR codes, and print new labels simply by merging spreadsheets, batched barcodes and other sequenced labels. These operations can also create their own label library and custom labels and signs for easy access.
The true power of LabelForge PRO is unleashed when coupled with DuraLabel’s award-winning printer hardware. On Toro Max and Kodiak industrial label printers, LabelForge PRO now provides advanced menus in preparation for upcoming multiple language options that will be delivered in Q2. LabelForge PRO also provides users direct access to the DuraLabel Resource Center to watch or share hundreds of videos, tutorials and step-by-step labeling information.
“LabelForge PRO now provides even greater customization options and ease-of-operation for users,” said Caleb Mayfield, DuraLabel Chief Technology Innovation Officer. “Operations in numerous industries communicate and collaborate closely with us to develop new hardware and software solutions that help them go from zero to compliance in seconds, and increase efficiency and safety around the entire worksite.”
LabelForge PRO Availability and Installation
LabelForge PRO works with any industrial printer and on any PC that runs Windows. Industrial safety managers can download the info and application here: https://www.graphicproducts.com/support/labelforge-pro/ DuraLabel printer users who do not have an internet connection to their printer can request a software update from Support by calling: Toll-Free from the U.S./Canada: 1-888-326-9244
International: +1-503-644-5572 or via email and live chat at https://www.graphicproducts.com/support/printer-support/
* Microsoft Windows is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies.
About DuraLabel
DuraLabel delivers innovative labeling software, industrial sign and label printers, all-purpose floor marking, ready-made signs and labels, and heavy-duty pipe and duct markers for any facility’s compliance and safety requirements. DuraLabel backs up its products with world-class support and warranties. Learn more about how DuraLabel products can enhance the safety and efficiency of your facility at https://www.graphicproducts.com.
