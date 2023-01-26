WEEKEND CLOSURE OF WEST BROADWAY FOR BRIDGE DEMOLITION

Posted on: January 26, 2023

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Jan. 26, 2023 – East- and westbound West Broadway will be closed Saturday morning through early Monday morning, Jan. 28-30, at Interstate 29 for bridge demolition work. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, weather permitting. Contractors will be working throughout the duration of the closure. However, the noisiest demolition operations will only occur between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.





Iowa DOT is in the process of reconstructing I-80, I-29, and I-480 in the Council Bluffs metropolitan area as part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. This comprehensive interstate redesign will modernize the highway system and improve mobility and safety of approximately 18 miles of interstate.

Iowa DOT is working hard to keep the public informed of construction impacts and actively seeks opportunities to update the public. For more information or to sign up for alerts, visit the program website at www.CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov. You can also contact the program office at 712-216-3339 or info@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

