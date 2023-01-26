Staten Island Board of Realtors® Inducts 60th President In Group’s 108-Year History
Rosanne La Fata assumes leadership of borough’s largest professional association
With Rosanne La Fata and Frank Reali leading our two organizations, we enter 2023 with a very strong team ready to take on the significant challenges facing our industry in the coming year.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosanne La Fata of RE/MAX Elite has taken the helm as the 60th president of the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR).
— Sandy Krueger, CEO of the Staten Island Board of Realtors®
La Fata was sworn into office Jan. 19 by John Vernazza, 2023 president of the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and a past president of SIBOR, during a ceremony at Li Greci’s Staaten, West Brighton.
Frank Reali of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty, a SIBOR past-president, was installed to the newly established position of Chairman of the Board of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (SIMLS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SIBOR. He and the officers of SIBOR and the SIMLS were installed by Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis.
Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon stepped up to the podium, praising the Island’s Realtor community and congratulating the SIBOR and SIMLS officers and directors.
SIBOR, SIMLS OFFICERS
In addition to La Fata, the officers of SIBOR are: SIBOR CEO Sandy Krueger; President-elect Francine Reali of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty; Secretary Annmarie Triolo of Triolo Realty Group; Treasurer Daniel Fausak of Red Door Realty Group, and Immediate Past-President Francis J. Rizzo of Cornerstone Realty.
Along with Chairman Reali, the officers of the SIMLS are President/CEO Krueger and Secretary/Treasurer George K. Wonica of Wonica Realtors and Appraisers.
DIRECTORS SWORN IN
The swearing in of the organizations’ directors was conducted by Dawn Carpenter of Dawning Real Estate, the 2023 secretary/treasurer of the National Institute of Real Estate Management and a past-president of both NYSAR and SIBOR.
The directors of SIBOR are: Steven Caro, Robert DeFalco Realty; Ann Coppola, Master Associates; Danielle Denigris, Ozana Realty Group; Georgianna Diaz, SIBOR past-president, Village Realty of Staten Island; Lori Ficarra, DiTommaso Real Estate; Gerry McClean, Re/Max Edge; Vincent Monardo, Tom Crimmins Realty; Gal Ozana, Ozana Realty Group; Coleen Siracusa, Real Estate and Land Solutions, and Rocio Uchofen, Century21 Papp Realty. Two of the newly inducted directors are non-Realtors: Michael Bloomfield of Tekie Geek and Jaclyn Tacoronte of JMT Media.
The directors of the SIMLS are: Jessica Matute, JM Properties; Ron Molcho, American Homes Group; Michael Napolitano, Re/Max Edge; Angelo Pappalardo, SIBOR past-president, Century 21 Papp Realty; Scott Setaro, SIBOR past-president, Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group; Annmarie Triolo, Triolo Realty Group, and Valerie Vargas, Keller Williams Staten Island.
Alfred M. Fazio, Esq., Capuder Fazio Giacoia LLP, will continue as counsel to each of the boards.
“With Rosanne La Fata and Frank Reali leading our two organizations, we enter 2023 with a very strong team ready to take on the significant challenges facing our industry in the coming year,” said SIBOR CEO Krueger, who officiated throughout the evening. “I look forward to working with them and all of the officers and directors installed tonight.”
EVENT SPONSORS
Presenting sponsors of the event were Think Mortgage and Empire State Bank.
Other major sponsors included Summit Property Inspectors; US Mortgage; U.S Bank; the law firm of Merlino & Gonzalez; ReMax Edge; the Law Offices of William J. Golding, and VB Home Inspections.
About the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.
Comprised of approximately 2,500 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
SIBOR may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
