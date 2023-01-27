SCCG Management Unveils SCCG ASIA - A Regional Campaign Led by Kent Jenkins from SCCG's New Office in Bangkok, Thailand

SCCG ASIA Asia Expansion

SCCG Management, a leading management advisory firm specializing in the gaming industry, is proud to announce the launch of its regional campaign, SCCG - ASIA

We believe that the Asian market is poised for significant growth and we are confident that this regional campaign will help our client partners navigate this dynamic market and achieve success.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading management advisory firm specializing in the gaming industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new regional campaign, SCCG - ASIA. The campaign aims to provide management advisory services to Casino, iGaming, Sports Betting, and Esports companies in Asia, as well as provide solutions and resources for existing SCCG client partners looking to enter Asia’s gambling market.

SCCG - ASIA will be led by Kent Jenkins, who has been appointed as the Director of the campaign. With decades of experience in international management throughout Asia, Kent brings to SCCG Management a very high level of knowledge and expertise and is well-positioned to lead the campaign from the new SCCG office located in Bangkok, Thailand.

"We are excited to announce the launch of SCCG - ASIA and to have Kent Jenkins at the helm," said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. "We believe that the Asian market for the gambling industry is poised for significant growth and we are confident that this regional campaign will help our client partners navigate this dynamic market and achieve success.”

Kent Jenkins said, “I am thrilled to join SCCG and take on the role of leading the regional campaign for SCCG - ASIA. I am eager to work with Stephen and his talented team of industry leaders boasting over 30 years of experience in the gambling industry. I’m excited to utilize my resources and experience to drive growth and success for SCCG in the region.”

SCCG - ASIA will provide a full range of management advisory services, including strategic planning, market analysis, business development and operational support. With a team of experienced leaders from the gaming industry, SCCG - ASIA will empower companies to reach new heights in the Asian market.

The Asian market presents a significant growth potential for companies in the gambling industry as it offers a large customer base due to the continent's high population, as well as a growing middle class with disposable income. Additionally, the online and mobile gambling market is rapidly growing in Asia, providing opportunities for companies to reach customers through digital channels. Furthermore, some Asian governments are actively encouraging foreign gambling companies by offering tax breaks and other incentives, and some countries are looking to legalize gambling which could open up new opportunities. Overall, the Asian market presents a significant growth potential for companies in the gambling industry.

