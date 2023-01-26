Desalytics Water Solutions Partners with Wilson Learning to Enhance Sales Capabilities in Africa
Desalytics announced a partnership with Wilson Learning to improve sales skills of associates, serving customers better.
We are committed to enhancing the skills of our talented associates in Africa, and providing the best solutions to customers and this partnership with Wilson Learning will help us achieve that goal.”DUBAI, UAE, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desalytics Water Solutions, a leading provider of water treatment and quality solutions in Africa, announced a partnership with Wilson Learning, a global leader in employee development and training. Desalytics' associates in Africa are now embarking on the Counselor Salesperson training program, helping them improve their sales skills, become ‘trusted advisors’ and ultimately, serve their customers better.
"We are excited to partner with Wilson Learning to offer this comprehensive sales training program to our associates in Africa," said Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics Water Solutions. "This will help them understand and address customer needs, build relationships, and close sales effectively, which is vital for our business growth in Africa."
Desalytics Water Solutions specializes in providing a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables and services to industrial and municipal clients in Africa. The company aims to help its customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, and maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and a local footprint.
"This partnership is a great opportunity for Desalytics to enhance the skills of our talented associates and improve the overall service level in Africa," said Khoury. "We are committed to providing the best solutions to our customers and this partnership with Wilson Learning will help us achieve that goal."
The Counselor Salesperson training program is a results-oriented program that focuses on developing the necessary skills and knowledge to improve sales capabilities. The salespeople will transition from selling transactionally to solving real business issues. Focusing on the customer’s perspective, adding value from their point of view and applying a win-win approach ensures a truly collaborative process.
“We’re delighted to be collaborating with Desalytics on a social impact venture that’s helping address Africa’s water challenges” said Nick Herd, Senior Consultant at Wilson Learning. “We’re bringing participants from across Africa together on an entirely virtual learning journey over the next two months. Our globally recognised and award-winning program will include a series of live and engaging virtual workshops, plus assignments and coaching via our Learning Experience Platform. The blended journey is a proven route to behavioral change and ensures participants apply, embed and reinforce their new skills quickly and easily.”
About Desalytics
Desalytics offers a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables and services in Sub-Saharan Africa through strategic partnerships and an innovative impact-investing business model. We help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, and maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint.
About Wilson Learning
For more than 50 years, Wilson Learning has been equipping organizations around the globe to drive productivity, solve problems, and increase revenue. We do this by developing leaders, the workforce, and sales and service organizations.
We work with clients to understand their needs, create targeted solutions, and help implement learning initiatives so that improvement becomes permanent and drives business results.
With an extensive network of experienced consultants and facilitators who work and live in over 50 countries, we understand the complexities involved in implementing a global training initiative and have successfully partnered with Fortune 1000/Forbes Global 2000 companies.
