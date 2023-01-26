Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,782 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3002421

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/22 at 1545 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 61 Center Trailer Park Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent

 

ACCUSED: Naomi Watker                                                

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

During the course of an ongoing investigation, it was determined that on 10/19/22 at approximately 1545 hours, Naomi Watker sent 2 sexually explicit videos of 2 people known to her via text message to a third party without the consent of the people depicted in the videos. On 01/25/22 at approximately 1640 hours Watker was contacted at her residence in Waterbury. Watker was not taken into custody but was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/23/23 to answer to the charge of Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/23 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.