Berlin Barracks/Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3002421
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/19/22 at 1545 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 61 Center Trailer Park Road, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent
ACCUSED: Naomi Watker
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
During the course of an ongoing investigation, it was determined that on 10/19/22 at approximately 1545 hours, Naomi Watker sent 2 sexually explicit videos of 2 people known to her via text message to a third party without the consent of the people depicted in the videos. On 01/25/22 at approximately 1640 hours Watker was contacted at her residence in Waterbury. Watker was not taken into custody but was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/23/23 to answer to the charge of Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE
Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648