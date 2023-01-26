Berlin Barracks/Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3002421

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/19/22 at 1545 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 61 Center Trailer Park Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent

ACCUSED: Naomi Watker

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the course of an ongoing investigation, it was determined that on 10/19/22 at approximately 1545 hours, Naomi Watker sent 2 sexually explicit videos of 2 people known to her via text message to a third party without the consent of the people depicted in the videos. On 01/25/22 at approximately 1640 hours Watker was contacted at her residence in Waterbury. Watker was not taken into custody but was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/23/23 to answer to the charge of Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648