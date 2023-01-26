Custom Engravings Now Available For All STEELPORT Knife Sheaths to Create Treasured Heirlooms
New engraving service lets customers add personal notes to the magnetic wooden sheaths of STEELPORT’s full lineup of American-forged cutlery
With the launch of our new Sheath Engraving service, a STEELPORT knife becomes an even more personal heirloom or gift for years of meals, memories and traditions.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEELPORT Knife Co., the renowned maker of American-forged carbon steel kitchen knives, handcrafted locally using all US-sourced materials, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new personalized sheath engraving service.
— Ron Khormaei, CEO and Founder of STEELPORT Knife Co.
Customers can now add a special personal touch to their STEELPORT knife sheath with laser engraved messages, initials, names, dates, family mottos, and more, for themselves or as a gift to celebrate milestone occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, family reunions, work promotions, graduations, and birthdays.
“Each STEELPORT knife is handcrafted to provide both the best performance and highest quality to last a lifetime,” says Ron Khormaei, CEO and Founder of STEELPORT Knife Co. "With the launch of our new Sheath Engraving service, a STEELPORT knife becomes an even more personal heirloom or gift for years of meals, memories and traditions.”
STEELPORT sheaths are made from beautiful local Oregon Maple caramelized wood, custom fitted to the knife to best protect the blade edge. They are uniquely designed with an internal recessed magnet along the spine, which holds the knife securely in place and keeps the blade edge off of the wood to help it stay sharper for longer. Each STEELPORT Sheath is held to the same three pillars as all STEELPORT products: Iconic Design, Functional Details, and Handcrafted Locally.
A custom fitted sheath is an optional add-on for all five of STEELPORT Knife Co.’s award-winning American made knives, including the 4” Paring Knife, 6" Chef Knife, 8” Chef Knife (named “The Best Made-in-US Chef Knife” by Gear Patrol), 10” Slicing Knife, and 10” Bread Knife.
STEELPORT’s new Sheath Engraving service is currently offered exclusively to customers who purchase directly through the STEELPORTknife.com website or in-person at the STEELPORT Knife Co. factory, located at 3602 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, Oregon.
Customers who want to engrave multiple sheaths with an image for group or corporate gifting - for example, adding a company logo or other art - can email the STEELPORT team directly to coordinate their order: hello@steelportknife.com
Sheath Engraving orders placed by Monday, February 6th will have guaranteed US delivery in time for Valentine’s Day gift giving.
About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. STEELPORT believes in craftsmanship without compromise, and its passionate team delivers iconic design, functional detail and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Backed by a lifetime guarantee, STEELPORT’s heirloom quality knives help create treasured memories and family traditions in the kitchen. Shop and learn more at https://www.steelportknife.com/ and on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.
Frances Dyer
STEELPORT Knife Co.
+1 425-218-8891
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
About STEELPORT Knife Co.