Famed Oncologist Dr. Philip Salem Internationally Awarded

Dr. Philip Salem virtually accepted the International Award of Arab Pride in Cancer Research.

The “Philip Salem Award in Cancer Research” is to encourage research in the Gulf countries and the Arab world and to carry on the tremendous efforts that Dr. Salem has committed a lifetime to.

Dr. Salem has committed over 50 years to treating cancer patients and sharing his knowledge.

And Named 2022 Man Of The Year

President of Salem Oncology Centre, Dr. Philip Salem
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned physician and cancer researcher Dr. Philip Salem has been awarded the International Award of Arab Pride in Cancer Research by the council, which grants scientific awards in Dubai. In addition to the distinguished award, the committee honored Dr. Salem as the 2022 Man of the year. The ceremony, held in Dubai’s Movenpick Grande hotel, was held in December. An upcoming Dubai trip is planned to bestow the honor and visit with leaders in the various areas of the region.

Dr. Salem remotely made remarks and gave thanks to the council for the recognition. “I want to thank the organizing committee for granting me the International Award of Arab Pride in Cancer Research. My journey in cancer medicine and research has been long, spanning 54 years. I give thanks to the Lord for giving me this opportunity to serve the cancer patient,” said the Houston-based Oncologist who serves as the Director Emeritus of Cancer Research at St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital in Houston and is the President of Salem Oncology Center.

Throughout Dr. Salem’s career of treating cancer patients and his research efforts, he has made countless contributions that have shaped the treatment of certain cancers. For example, Dr. Salem shares, “In the seventies, my research team and I discovered that repeated microbial infections in the stomach and intestines might develop into cancer if not treated in their early stages with antibiotics and prevented by vaccines. Later, we discovered that this observation is true in the gastrointestinal tract and other body organs like the liver and bladder.” In 2005, this theory was granted the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine, and today it is considered one of the significant milestones in cancer research and treatment.

In the journey to find a cure for cancer, Dr. Salem, at his center, has been a pioneer in developing a new strategy for treating advanced cancer. “We have developed a treatment based on combining the three modalities of cancer therapies: Immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted treatment. We gave the name of this treatment ICTriplex, the legendary oncologist explains. “In this strategy, every patient receives the combination, but no two patients receive the same treatment, as treatment is tailored to the individual patient and the specific cancer he /she has. This strategy is compelling because it allows us to use all the weapons against cancer simultaneously, and it also allows us to give the patient a treatment specifically designed for him/her.” In the research, 90% of patients have exhausted all standard treatments. The patients receiving ICtriplex have responded, but more importantly, 50% have achieved complete remission. Complete remission means the total disappearance of all evidence of cancer. “We should remember that the complete remission rate in such patients if treated with conventional therapy is close to 0%. Therefore we believe that when conventional therapy fails, one of the best options for the doctor to treat the patient is ICtriplex,” said Dr. Salem.

The Dubai council has established a new award in cancer research honoring Dr. Philip Salem. The “Philip Salem Award in Cancer Research” is to encourage research in the Gulf countries and the Arab world and to carry on the tremendous efforts that Dr. Salem has committed a lifetime to.

“I have learned from my journey in cancer research the importance and the beauty of life and the greatness of the human individual. Also, I have learned the importance of hope, patience, and perseverance to achieve our goals. However, probably the most important thing I have learned is that there is nothing that is impossible and that we can make what is not possible today possible in the future,” says Dr. Salem. For more information on Dr. Salem or Salem Oncology, visit pasalem.com.

