Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,792 in the last 365 days.

Agronomic Services Division labs open doors to group tours

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MONDAY, JAN. 23, 2023

CONTACT:

Joe Hudyncia, Field Services section chief
NCDA&CS Agronomic Services Division
919-664-1605

Agronomic Services Division labs open doors to group tours

RALEIGH – Group tours of three of the most widely used N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Agronomic Services labs have resumed. Groups can book a tour for the nematode assay; plant, waste solution and media; and soil testing labs Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Growers and homeowners throughout the state use these labs for soil and growing recommendations. In fiscal year 2022, these labs analyzed 379,039 samples and issued 52,414 reports.
Tours had been discontinued due to COVID and concerns for the safety and health of workers and the public.

“Seeing these labs in operation helps the public have more confidence in how data for reports are generated, plus they see the dedicated work involved,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We are pleased to offer public tours of these excellent labs to enhance awareness of our mission to provide diagnostic and advisory services that increase agricultural productivity, promote responsible land management, and safeguard environmental quality,”

If a group has interest in scheduling a tour, please contact Joe Hudyncia, section chief of Field Services, at 919-664-1605 or by email at Joseph.Hudyncia@ncagr.gov.

-DH/30-1

 

 

You just read:

Agronomic Services Division labs open doors to group tours

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.