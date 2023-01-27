Submit Release
Local Restaurant Steps in to Help When Tragedy Strikes Beloved Family

Tricia Ofsuryk

EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TJ's Burritos is holding a fundraiser to support the family of Tricia Ofsuryk, a Granby mother of two who was killed as a result of injuries she sustained from a head on collision on December 31, 2022.

Tricia was the last surviving child of her father, who lost his wife to cancer in 2010. Her sister passed away in a motorcycle accident in 2005 and her brother also lost his life to cancer in 2005.

“No family or father should experience such loss as he has had,”said Jeremy Jackson, co-owner of TJ’s Burritos.

Tricia leaves behind two children, one who has special needs.

TJ Burritos will be donating 10% of all sales on February 3 and 4 to the family as well as any donations collected.

“Our hearts go out to all of the lives touched by this tragedy. This fundraiser is very important, we want to help this family as much as possible!”

If you are not local or unable to make the fundraiser, you can learn more about how to help at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/tricia-ofsuryk-memorial-fund/7356/.

For Media Inquiries contact Jeremy Jackson at 860-989-4247.

Allison Pagliughi
+1 (860) 716-9457
The Silent Partner Marketing
email us here

