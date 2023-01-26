Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - January 26, 2023
Last Friday, the Government of Canada announced the expansion of a permanent residence pilot program for out-of-status workers in the construction industry in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) - doubling its scope to 1,000 out-of-status construction workers. This program acknowledges the critical role that construction workers play in building and growing our cities and offers them and their families a path to permanent residency so that they can stay long-term. Eligible individuals have until January 2, 2024, to apply for permanent residence and can include their spouses, partners and dependent children in their application.
The top video is courtesy of Boston Dynamics who give us a look at the latest developments of Atlas — the world's most advanced humanoid robot, who now has a set of clamp-style hands. Take time to watch Atlas attempt to help out in a construction setting.
More content shares from members include:
• Skyline Group - Ensuring Rooftop Safety During Construction
• Nesbitt Training - Your Culture is like the Wind
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Don’t Give a Cold Shoulder to Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Management
• Magic Lite - Renown Ontario Artist Utilizes Tokistar Lighting from Magic Lite in Custom Chandelier
• Procore Technologies - Breakfast Seminar: Canadian Construction Forecast 2023
• Marswell Metal Industries - MarsMetal Custom Lead Castings & Quality Assurance
