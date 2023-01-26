Chuck D and Livin' Loud feature on The Late Show

26 Jan 2023

Livin' Loud Chuck D appeared with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Tuesday night, where he talked animatedly about his new documentary 'Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World' and his new book,

The Rolling Stones The Beatles Ronnie Wood When asked about who inspires him and his craft, Chuck D mentions growing up in the Sixties and being inspired by James Brown, Sly & The Family Stone, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin,and. Later in the interview, he goes onto mention how fellow Genesis author,, is his hero and how he would turn his hotel room into an art studio while on tour, something that Chuck D has emulated since rediscovering his passion for art.

'The great Jac Holzman of Electra Records told me once: Everybody's got art in them, it's the job of curators and caretakers to get that art out of them... So, we came out with a book. It's a bunch of doodles that sorta represent my 62 years on this earth.' - Chuck D

All four episodes of 'Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World' are currently available to UK viewers on BBC iPlayer, with the series premiering on PBS on 31st January for US viewers.



