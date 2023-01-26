TETON RIDGE SIGNS ON AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF COWGIRL 30 UNDER 30
Their support of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 makes an important statement about their commitment to the future of our industry and gives our program an unparalleled push that will ensure its success.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COWGIRL Magazine announced today that Teton Ridge, the Western lifestyle and entertainment company devoted to the iconic American western way of life, has signed on to be the presenting sponsor of COWGIRL 30 Under 30, heading up its 2023 Empowered Gala and committing to supporting women in the industry from both past, present, and future.
The partnership announcement comes as part of the lead-up to Teton Ridge’s The American Western Weekend, an unrivaled celebration of Western sports and entertainment, taking place from March 8 – 11 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The four-night, action-packed festival has new show formats, unprecedented prize money, and headlining entertainment, including recent Grammy nominee and Western sports enthusiast Cody Johnson. Tickets on sale at americanrodeo.com/tickets.
As Teton Ridge looks to celebrate and support women in the Western industry, they will be bringing stories of accomplishment, perseverance and gratitude to the forefront. All COWGIRL 30 Under 30 class of 2023 will be invited to attend The American Rodeo on Saturday, March 11 as guests of Teton Ridge and feted with a Bubbles & Boots champagne reception with a rotation of visits from special guests to provide inspiration in their future endeavors.
“Teton Ridge, in a few short years, has shown an impressive leadership role in the Western industry when it comes to promoting burgeoning western related athletes, media entities, and programs,” says COWGIRL Publisher, Ken Amorosano. “Their support of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 not only makes an important statement about their commitment to the future of our industry, but it also gives our program an unparalleled push that will ensure its success and the success of the talented women the program promotes.”
“As Teton Ridge looks to support up-and-coming talent and athletes, who are the future legends of Western culture, it is a privilege to partner with the COWGIRL 30 Under 30, a recognition steeped in tradition and accomplishment,” said Emily Castel, Chief Brand and Creative Officer at Teton Ridge. “Teton Ridge will continue to celebrate the roles they play, their grit, determination, and the paths they trailblaze for the future generations of the western lifestyle.”
COWGIRL will honor the recipients at the Wrangler COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Empowered Gala, presented by Teton Ridge, which will take place on Friday, March 10 at Hotel Drover in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Gala is created to honor the annual class of COWGIRL 30 Under 30, the flagship program created by the editors and executives at COWGIRL Magazine. Now in its fourth year, COWGIRL 30 Under 30 has successfully promoted 120 young women from within the ranks of the Western Industry.
The 30 honorees will be feted and recognized during a ceremony and celebration on March 10, 2023, at Hotel Drover in Fort Worth, Texas. Guests of the gala will include the previous class alumna and representatives of the brands that support the event including Wrangler, Teton Ridge, Durango Boots, Cavender’s, Charlie 1 Horse Hats, Montana Silversmiths, Dude Rancher’s Association, Corral Boots, Old Gringo Boots.
The mission of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is to seek out and publicly recognize young women who distinguish themselves as leaders within the Western industry. Whether they be corporate executives, professional athletes, media professionals, or working cowgirls, the aim of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is to shine a light on this vital and talented workforce while creating a network of individuals who can serve as role models and mentors for future female leaders.
About Teton Ridge: Teton Ridge is a multi-platform, wholly American-owned Western lifestyle and entertainment company devoted to the iconic American Western way of life. Teton Ridge’s Sports division was created with the singular focus of elevating classic Western sports and America’s Western culture on the world stage, while broadening audiences around the globe as well as at home. In 2021, Teton Ridge acquired The American, the iconic event of the rodeo circuit, to continue to expand the audiences for rodeo sports and make it the world’s premier western culture event. For more information about Teton Ridge, please visit tetonridge.com or @tetonridge on Instagram, @tetonridgeusa on Facebook.
Learn more about the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 at cowgirl30under30.com and cowgirlmagazine.com.
