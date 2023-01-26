TETON RIDGE SIGNS ON AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF COWGIRL 30 UNDER 30

About

COWGIRL is the contemporary Western lifestyle print magazine and digital media brand exclusively for women. Established in 2009, COWGIRL captures the spirit on the modern West from a female perspective. COWGIRL is the only nationally distributed Western lifestyle magazine exclusively for women and reaches more than a million monthly readers and followers in print and online. COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is the flagship program created by the editors and executives at COWGIRL.