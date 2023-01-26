Syndic8 Maintains Effective Security Controls According to Recent SOC 2 Report
Syndic8 announced that the company has completed a rigorous System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination
We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has shown we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to security”BOSTON, MA, U.S.A, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Syndic8 announced that the company has completed a rigorous System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination resulting in a CPA’s report stating that Syndic8 maintained effective controls over the security of its Syndic8 cloud platform. The engagement was performed by BARR Advisory, P.A, an independent, nationally recognized accounting firm, which provided a detailed assessment of the company’s internal controls and processes, and concluded that they met or exceeded industry standards.
A SOC 2 report is designed to meet the needs of existing or potential customers who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by the service organization to process customers’ information. This certification is widely recognized as the gold standard for data protection in the technology industry, and companies that pass the audit are considered best-in-class when it comes to safeguarding sensitive information.
"We understand that trust is the foundation of any successful business, and we take our responsibility to protect our clients’ data very seriously. We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has shown we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to security” said Joseph DiNardo, Chief Operating Officer. “These principles are increasingly relevant in today’s ecosystem of cloud computing, where customers and partners trust service providers like Syndic8 to facilitate their critical business processes.”
Security principles and related criteria have been developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements and ensure that applicable systems are protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).
A SOC 2 report is an internal control report on the services provided by an organization to its customers and provides valuable information that existing and potential customers of the service organization need to assess and address the risks associated with an outsourced service.
About Syndic8
Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies. Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate. With Syndic8’s collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously.
About BARR Advisory
BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.
