Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Appoints New General Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyatt Regency Phuket is pleased to announce the appointment of Chandrashekar Joshi (known as “CJ”) as General Manager.
CJ joins Hyatt with 21 years’ experience working for top luxury international hotel brands, and has been a General Manager for over eight years. He has been the recipient of various awards for his leadership and has consistently achieved high guest satisfaction rates at the hotels he has managed.
CJ is a hotel pre-opening specialist, and has significant experience with launching and repositioning luxury hotels. Over his career, CJ has worked for numerous hotel departments, including in food & beverages, operations, and sales & marketing.
“I’m incredibly pleased to be joining Hyatt at this fantastic resort and to be now living on the beautiful island of Phuket,” said CJ. “The team here has created a wonderful hotel,” adding that, “I am looking forward to working with our team to build on this and create new and exciting experiences for guests.”
CJ is joined in Phuket by his wife, Lakshi, a skilled yoga and wellness enthusiast, and his daughter, Anya. CJ is also very active and is an avid trekker, regularly trekking in the Himalayas.
About Hyatt Regency
The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 220 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 45 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.
