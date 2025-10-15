Casa Boho Marks 3rd Anniversary with 'Noche Bohemia 2025' Celebration in Phuket

Guests join the Casa Boho team for a joyful cake-cutting ceremony Latin Entertainments Guests enjoy the lively atmosphere of Noche Bohemia 2024, filled with music, dancing and the vibrant Latin spirit at Casa Boho The live DJ energizes the crowd with upbeat Latin rhythms, setting the perfect vibe for Casa Boho’s Noche Bohemia celebration A vibrant showcase of Latin American cuisine featuring bold flavors and colorful dishes crafted by Chef Fernando Bravo

The Latin-inspired rooftop at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort celebrates three years of vibrant flavors, music, and unforgettable sunset moments.

PHUKET, THAILAND, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa Boho, the vibrant Latin-inspired rooftop restaurant overlooking Kamala Bay at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, will proudly celebrate its 3rd anniversary on October 25, 2025, with its signature annual event, “Noche Bohemia 2025.”Since opening in 2022, Casa Boho has become one of Phuket’s most talked-about dining and lifestyle destinations, blending Latin flair, bold flavors, and bohemian charm into a one-of-a-kind culinary and entertainment experience.This year’s celebration marks three incredible years of growth and creativity, as Casa Boho continues to captivate guests with its authentic Latin-inspired concept and laid-back rooftop vibes. Looking ahead, the venue aims to further establish itself as the best sunset spot in Kamala, where guests can indulge in spectacular views, expertly crafted cocktails, and the rhythms of Latin America.The 2025 edition of Noche Bohemia will feature an exciting lineup of Latin-inspired cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and high-energy entertainment. Guests will enjoy a specially curated buffet by Chef Fernando Bravo, offering modern interpretations of classic Latin dishes, complemented by live performances and DJ sets that bring the Latin spirit to life.With its signature rooftop setting, bohemian ambiance, and breathtaking sunsets over Kamala Bay, Casa Boho continues to embody the essence of where Latin spirit meets the Andaman sky, a destination that celebrates creativity, connection, and culture in every detail. For more information, please visit www.casabohophuket.com

