Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Marks Marine Biological Center’s 2nd Anniversary and Launch of RE:GEN SEA Phase 1

Panel speakers discuss “Regenerative Hospitality” during the 2nd Anniversary of the Marine Biological Center (MBC) and the launch of RE:GEN SEA Phase 1 at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort. Hands-on coral planting demonstration led by Marine Biologist Marat Khaidarov during the MBC 2nd Anniversary and RE:GEN SEA Phase 1 event at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort. Students, media representatives, and partners from SuperDive Thailand join the Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort team for a collaborative beach cleanup activity during the MBC 2nd Anniversary and RE:GEN SEA Phase 1 event at Kamala Beach. Celebrating the 2nd Anniversary of the Marine Biological Center (MBC) with a beachfront cake-cutting ceremony, joined by partners, media, and participants before the RE:GEN SEA Phase 1 beach cleanup at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort. Students take part in the coral planting workshop, learning about marine life and coral restoration as part of the MBC 2nd Anniversary and RE:GEN SEA Phase 1 activities at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort.

A collaborative initiative advancing regenerative hospitality through coral restoration, education, and community action.

PHUKET, THAILAND, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Marine Biological Center (MBC) at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort marked its 2nd Anniversary on October 25, 2025, with an inspiring day of educational and environmental activities, alongside the official launch of RE:GEN SEA Phase 1, a collaborative movement promoting regenerative hospitality through marine conservation, education, and community engagement.The event brought together key partners and sustainability advocates including SuperDive Thailand, Phuket Marine Biological Center, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Good Shepherd Students, Phuket Has Been Good to Us, and sustainability representatives from Avani, Anantara, Pullman, Marriott, and the Mai Khao Turtle Foundation.The day featured a panel discussion on “Regenerative Hospitality,” led by four inspiring speakers who shared their insights on creating a positive impact through tourism and collaboration:1) Mr. Marat Khaidarov, Marine Biologist, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort2) Mr. Lalitphat Phannithi, Sustainability Manager & Marine Biologist, Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort3) Mrs. Kanokwan Homcha-aim, Cluster​ Naturalist, Anantara​ Layan​ Phuket​ Resort​ and​ Anantara​ Mai​ Khao​ Phuket​ Villas​4) Mr. Kamolwat Napadolrungrueang, Director, Mai Khao Marine Turtle FoundationThe Coral Planting Workshop was especially meaningful, as the MBC team, officially certified by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) earlier this year, continues to lead efforts in coral restoration and reef health monitoring. During the RE:GEN SEA Phase 1 activities, participants successfully collected 80 kilograms of debris during the reef cleanup and planted 42 new corals to support long-term marine recovery around Kamala Bay.Over the past two years, the MBC has achieved significant milestones in ocean conservation and education, including:- Welcoming over 13,000 visitors to explore the wonders of marine life- Educating more than 1,700 local students through interactive programs- Hosting 10 online learning sessions with schools around the world- Leading 70 beach cleanups, collecting more than 1,000 kilograms of trash- Removing 300 kilograms of reef debris with the help of 60 divers- Visiting 7 local schools with its mobile learning unit- Organizing 9 Junior Reef Guardians Camps, engaging 232 children- And planting 66 corals across 3 bricks and 9 frames, officially certified by the DMCRBuilding on the success of this event, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort and its partners are planning RE:GEN SEA Phase 2 for April 2026, continuing the mission to advance regenerative hospitality and inspire collective action toward a healthier marine environment.For more information, please call +66 76 231 234, email phuhr-mbc@hyatt.com, or visit https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/phuhr-hyatt-regency-phuket-resort/marine-biological-center

Marine Biological Center’s Second Year Anniversary and the launch of RE:GEN SEA Phase 1

